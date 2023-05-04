Editorial: With DD waiver visits over, training and transparency a must

For those of us who think government too often suffers from inertia, the administration of Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham accomplished something rather remarkable in the past month or so.

But there are lingering questions about how it was achieved, as well as why there hasn’t been more transparency around the incident that prompted a flurry of activity.

After learning of a client who had suffered “horrific” injuries while under the care of a service provider, the governor announced March 20 an ambitious plan to conduct in-person wellness checks on every adult who receives care as part of the state- and federally funded developmental disabilities waiver program.

Last month state employees from various agencies wrapped up home visits of all 6,815 people enrolled in the program, which enables people with developmental or intellectual disabilities to receive various types of services in the community as an alternative to institutional care.

The massive effort flagged for further investigation 70 residential sites that are home to about 100 people. Red flags ranged from possible abuse to missing batteries in smoke alarms.

And while the outreach was impressive, it wasn’t textbook. Some of the state workers lacked sufficient training for wellness checks — software programmers and administrative assistants were sent out to detect signs of possible abuse with only a crash course to learn something those in the world of social work spend years honing.

Some providers got a warning they would be checked up on while others did not. That irritated providers like Megan Carlson who said she felt like a “criminal in her own home.” Others like Cinda Haggren Wylie wrote to the Journal “honestly, this is not asking too much. The program is a genuine life-saver for my son, even though the annual recertification, ongoing requirements, deadlines and monthly home visits can be invasive and stressful.”

It’s debatable whether providers should have been given a heads up — after all, home visits are intended to uncover problems. But to be effective, outreach should have been done by adequately trained professionals, and each provider should have been afforded the same process.

Meanwhile, we still have no idea what “horrific injuries” prompted what amounted to 6,815 welfare checks in a month or if the client involved is OK. It was a serious enough event that the Lujan Grisham administration killed the contracts of four agencies involved in providing services to the severely injured client. But the cone of silence means there is no way to judge if that was a reasonable reaction or overkill akin to the prior administration shutting down behavioral health providers across the state.

New Mexicans help pay for the DD waiver program and for the recent welfare checks, and they deserve to know how their tax dollars are being put to work, if a criminal investigation is warranted and if there are systemic or unique problems to be addressed.

Still, the governor deserves credit for jumping on reports of abuse and initiating home visits statewide. We can’t recall the last time a bureaucracy moved so quickly. The work on rooting out abuse must continue with follow-up investigations by trained and qualified investigators of those 70 residential sites flagged, and with a transparent accounting of what started the visits in the first place.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.