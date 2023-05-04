 South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford University - Albuquerque Journal

South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford University

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Juniors Paloma Tarango, left, and Mia Rodriguez read a poem during a philosophy class taught by a Stanford University lecturer at South Valley Academy on Tuesday. (Esteban Candelaria/Albuquerque Journal)

Philosophy may not seem like the most practical field of study to some.

But because of an experimental class taught by a Stanford University lecturer, some high schoolers at South Valley Academy are changing their minds.

“Before the class, I was like ‘philosophy’s for people who have time to think,’ you know? I’ve got a job,” junior Natalia Dominguez said. “But I think it’s more (than) that, it’s tied into how we live our everyday lives.”

The class, taught by lecturer Greg Watkins, aims to bring the humanities to high schools, oftentimes Title I schools, that are sought out by the National Education Equity Lab.

All of the over-600 students at South Valley Academy, a charter school, qualify for free lunches, and almost half of them are classified as English learners, according to Albuquerque Public Schools data.

“I think our culture needs more of that spirit of communal inquiry,” Watkins said. “So to be able to bridge out to high school, it invites that kind of engagement.”

Stanford University lecturer Greg Watkins teaches South Valley Academy high schoolers on Tuesday. (Esteban Candelaria/Albuquerque Journal)

There are also practical elements to the class, which is free to students. Participants are getting Stanford credits for the class, which also puts them in Zoom sessions with undergrads who can help them get a sense for what life after high school looks like.

Since the beginning of the spring semester, students have covered several revered thinkers, including Plato, Aristotle and Confucius, and confronted difficult ethical questions.

Philosophy, some students said, has helped them grapple with quandaries of their own, including one of the most important of all for people their age: “What am I going to do after high school?”

“I think philosophy helped me prepare myself for the changes that I’m going through, because I won’t be under the guardianship of my parents anymore,” senior Clarissa Diaz said. “I’m going to have to figure out what to do on my own.”

The class also helps them in their other studies, teacher Stewart Paley said, because philosophy at its core teaches students to think and in turn helps their confidence soar.

“I see growth — as well as intellectually — emotionally,” he said. “It’s not only the skills that get better … But their confidence in being able to take on a new challenge.”

Stanford University lecturer Greg Watkins teaches high schoolers philosophy at South Valley Academy on Tuesday. (Esteban Candelaria/Albuquerque Journal)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford University

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
2
Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. ...
ABQnews Seeker
National supply shortages and inflation are ... National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them to redirect their budgets to keep afloat as they ...
3
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...
4
South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford ...
ABQnews Seeker
Not everyone sees philosophy as a ... Not everyone sees philosophy as a practical field of study — but through an experimental class at a South Valley charter school, Stanford University ...
5
'I can't put my trust in people': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
6
Mariachis, music and more: 7 events to kick off ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers bring May flowers, as ... April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. While April seemed to be lacking in precipitation to me, May is certainly showering us ...
7
'Silo' unravels a mile-deep apocalyptic mystery
ABQnews Seeker
"Silo" is the story of the ... "Silo" is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.
8
Yachtley Crew to bring '70s and '80s soft pop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Yachtley Crew will arrive in Albuquerque ... Yachtley Crew will arrive in Albuquerque for a show at Revel Entertainment Center on Friday, May 5. It will be the group's debut in ...
9
35th annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival brings Highland ...
ABQnews Seeker
The caber toss is one of ... The caber toss is one of nine events in the Highland games portion of the 35th Celtic Festival, which is set for Saturday, May ...