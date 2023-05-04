South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford University

Philosophy may not seem like the most practical field of study to some.

But because of an experimental class taught by a Stanford University lecturer, some high schoolers at South Valley Academy are changing their minds.

“Before the class, I was like ‘philosophy’s for people who have time to think,’ you know? I’ve got a job,” junior Natalia Dominguez said. “But I think it’s more (than) that, it’s tied into how we live our everyday lives.”

The class, taught by lecturer Greg Watkins, aims to bring the humanities to high schools, oftentimes Title I schools, that are sought out by the National Education Equity Lab.

All of the over-600 students at South Valley Academy, a charter school, qualify for free lunches, and almost half of them are classified as English learners, according to Albuquerque Public Schools data.

“I think our culture needs more of that spirit of communal inquiry,” Watkins said. “So to be able to bridge out to high school, it invites that kind of engagement.”

There are also practical elements to the class, which is free to students. Participants are getting Stanford credits for the class, which also puts them in Zoom sessions with undergrads who can help them get a sense for what life after high school looks like.

Since the beginning of the spring semester, students have covered several revered thinkers, including Plato, Aristotle and Confucius, and confronted difficult ethical questions.

Philosophy, some students said, has helped them grapple with quandaries of their own, including one of the most important of all for people their age: “What am I going to do after high school?”

“I think philosophy helped me prepare myself for the changes that I’m going through, because I won’t be under the guardianship of my parents anymore,” senior Clarissa Diaz said. “I’m going to have to figure out what to do on my own.”

The class also helps them in their other studies, teacher Stewart Paley said, because philosophy at its core teaches students to think and in turn helps their confidence soar.

“I see growth — as well as intellectually — emotionally,” he said. “It’s not only the skills that get better … But their confidence in being able to take on a new challenge.”