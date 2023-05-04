 Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo - Albuquerque Journal

Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By Carl Knauf/For the Journal

Five events around Albuquerque to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. (Illustration by Cathryn Cunningham/Journal)

The beginning of May gives many New Mexicans another annual celebration, and it’s not “May the Fourth Be With You” or “Revenge of the Fifth.” It is none other than Cinco de Mayo.

Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. In addition, many Americans use Cinco de Mayo as an opportunity to celebrate Mexican American culture.

Here are five events in Albuquerque happening on or around the fifth day of the fifth month.

1. Friday, May 5: Cinco De Mayo Adoption Fiesta

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services will host a pet adoption event at Tin Can Alley.

Engagement and outreach manager Tiffany Chamblee explained that the department deals with capacity issues. Out of the 227 animals in the kennel, 111 are currently available for adoption. There will be five dogs on-site for the Cinco de Mayo event, but Chamblee said the goal is to increase adoptions overall.

“Taking animals to off-site events allows people to view them differently than what they would in the shelter, and also gives the animals some time away and provides some social skills and life enrichment,” she said.

Adoptions are donation-based. The event will run from 4-6 p.m. Tin Can Alley is located 6110 Alameda Blvd. NE.

2. Friday, May 5: Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Lava Rock Brewery

The West Side brewery is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live music and deals on food and drinks.

“We’re super excited for our Cinco line up!” said Alfonso Serna, Lava Rock general manager. “We may even do an all-you-can-eat taco buffet.”

Serna said the brewery will be offering $5 margaritas and Mexican lagers all day. Musicians Michael Rascon and The Band Loaded will open for headliners El Gringo and Daniel Solis.

The music begins at 7 p.m. and the price of admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Lava Rock Brewery is located at 2220 Unser Blvd. NW.

3. Friday, May 5: ABQ Artwalk

ABQ Artwalk is an independent arts organization that hosts block-by-block events each month, aiming to elevate New Mexico’s emerging creative economy. The artwalks are a great way to not only support artists, but the community as a whole.

Program director Gabriel Gallegos said, “By partnering with local brick-and-mortar businesses, the series of Artwalk events include art exhibits, select indoor and outdoor art markets and live performances.”

The walks generally take place Downtown and in the Barelas community, and the Cinco de Mayo stroll is from 5-9 p.m. Keep checking the ABQ Artwalk website at abqartwalk.com for specific details about the event.

4. Saturday, May 6: Taiki Nulight at Electric Playhouse

A good way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is with music, refreshing margaritas and perhaps some sensory experiences. DJ Taiki Nulight will headline a dance and electronic concert at Electric Playhouse, spinning special Cinco de Mayo sets.

Joining Nulight will be Burn The Disco, Aaron Bliss b2b Don Draper and El Gueróo. The show is at 9:30 p.m. and is an 18+ event. Tickets can be purchased at electricplayhouse.com for $19.99, and $24.99 at the door.

5. Sunday, May 7: Cinco De Mayo Folk Art Fest

La Parada is set to host its 14th annual art fest at Farm & Table. The free family-friendly event will feature over 40 local artisan vendors, a kids craft table and face painting, a piñata decorating workshop and live music including Juanita. Food will be available for purchase from Farm & Table, Street Food Institute and Sanchez Tacos.

“The owners of La Parada and Farm & Table … love creating events for our neighbors to come together and celebrate community,” said La Parada’s Antonia Montoya. “We welcome people from all over town, New Mexico and even visitors who are traveling from afar.”

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at shoplaparada.com. Farm & Table is located at 8917 Fourth St. NW.

