Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw a drink at him

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Darrell Drake (MDC)

A Blake’s Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast Albuquerque.

Darrell Drake, 34, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the incident. It is unclear if Drake has an attorney.

The man, identified as being homeless in court documents, was stabbed in both legs and is expected to recover.

It was around 1 p.m. when police responded to the incident outside the Blake’s Lotaburger on Lomas near Louisiana, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Officers put tourniquets on the legs of the stabbed man and he was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police said witnesses told them the man threw his drink at Drake before he broke a broom on the man and he fell to the ground. Witnesses said Drake then stabbed the man and went back in the restaurant.

Another employee told police the man had been rummaging through the trash and she told him to leave before the altercation occurred with Drake.

Officers went inside the restaurant and detained Drake, who told them, “I believe I’m the guy you’re looking for,” according to the complaint. Drake told police the two got into a scuffle and felt like the man might hurt him so he “poked him in the leg twice.”

Drake handed over a “fixed-blade dagger” he allegedly used to “poke” the man.

“I wasn’t trying to kill nobody. I wasn’t trying to do anything but defend myself,” Drake reportedly told officers. “… He brought it out of me dude I don’t know, I really don’t know.”

Police said surveillance video showed the man threw a drink at Drake, who then hit him with a broom until it broke. The stabbing was obscured by a plant but, according to police, the video showed the man walked away with “blood spurting” from his leg as Drake followed behind.

According to court records, Drake was arrested in January after allegedly slashing a woman’s tire with a knife in a road rage incident. Drake told arresting deputies he is a former Marine who would “take matters into his own hands.”

That case was dismissed in March when the officer or prosecutor failed to show up for court.

 

