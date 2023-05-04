Photos: Isotopes rout Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 22-4 By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 8:49PM Isotopes’ Coco Montes steals second defended by Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ Grae Kissinger during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Coco Montes heads home after hitting a two-run homer against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes Hunters Stovall reaches home plate after hitting a home run against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes Phillips Valdez pitches against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Aaron Schunk scores a run against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez congratulates Michael Toglia after hitting a home run against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Hunter Stovall talks with bench coach Bobby Meacham after reaching first against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Sugar Land Space Cowboys;’ Luke Berryhill looks back at Isotopes pitcher Phillips Valdez after scoring on a wild pitch at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of8 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Isotopes rout Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 22-4 Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates… Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. Here's how you can help. National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them… Photos: Isotopes rout Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 22-4 More ABQnews Seeker