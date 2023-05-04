 US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32 - Albuquerque Journal

US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

By Pat Graham / Associated Press

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.

Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was given.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The sheriff’s office wrote that a woman, “tentatively identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie (DOB: 8/27/1990), was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”

Growing up in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold.

“She was a very enthusiastic, sparkling personality,” said track coach Craig Poole, who worked with Bowie early in her career and again later. “She was really fun to work with.”

The track and field community mourned the loss of Bowie on social media. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Added U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic medalist in the long jump, wrote: “I’m so heartbroken over this … You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did … RIP!”

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

In a post on Twitter, Icon Management included a picture of Bowie holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The management company wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

___

AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » More News » US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...
2
'I can't put my trust in people': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
3
Westbound I-10 shut down at New Mexico, Arizona border ...
ABQnews Seeker
Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed ... Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed for up to two days at the New Mexico state line after a semitractor-trailer collided with an overpass ...
4
Faculty sounds off on New Mexico State University AD ...
ABQnews Seeker
Faculty at New Mexico State University ... Faculty at New Mexico State University this week will consider a resolution raising "deep concern" about the recent contract extension and raise for Athletics ...
5
Mariachis, music and more: 7 events to kick off ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers bring May flowers, as ... April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. While April seemed to be lacking in precipitation to me, May is certainly showering us ...
6
With DD waiver program abuse allegations still under investigation, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico state agencies that, ... The New Mexico state agencies that, in response to abuse allegations, hurriedly conducted home visits on all 6,800 or so individuals enrolled in a ...
7
‘I took his life for no reason’: Confession to ...
ABQnews Seeker
After receiving a confession, Roswell police ... After receiving a confession, Roswell police officers dug up the bones, boots and dentures of William Blodgett — 14 years after he went missing. ...
8
A former Albuquerque tow truck driver who ran over ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man charged in 2021 of ... A man charged in 2021 of fatally striking a pedestrian while on the job for an Albuquerque towing company was acquitted by a jury ...
9
South Valley high schoolers get a taste of Stanford ...
ABQnews Seeker
Not everyone sees philosophy as a ... Not everyone sees philosophy as a practical field of study — but through an experimental class at a South Valley charter school, Stanford University ...
10
Do you have two or more unpaid speed camera ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday approved legislation aimed at curbing nonpayment of speed camera fines. It allows parking officers to ticket, boot or ...