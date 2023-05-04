Clovis house fire leaves 2 children dead

Two children have died in a structure fire that burned a home in Clovis Wednesday morning. The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, Journal partner KOAT-TV reports.

The first responders reported flames coming from the bottom floor of the home. They were also notified of two children being inside the burning house.

Officers attempted to get inside but could not due to fire and heavy smoke coming from the front entrance, according to CPD.

Clovis Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames within minutes. The fire is being investigated by the CPD, the 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit and New Mexico’s fire marshal office.