Woman enters plea for her role in a 2021 fatal shooting at a West Side park

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Ajole Guzman

A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder for her role in an attempted robbery at an Albuquerque park that led to the 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Ryan Saavedra Jr.

Ajole Guzman, 20, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery during a change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

Guzman faces 10 to 18 years in prison, 2nd Judicial District Judge Clara Moran said. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Guzman is one of five people charged in connection with Saavedra’s death on April 21, 2021.

One of Guzman’s co-defendants, Domminick Muller, 22, faces a charges of first-degree murder for allegedly firing the gunshot that killed Saavedra.

Muller also faces charges of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy in the fatal incident. No trial is scheduled in Muller’s case.

Saavedra was fatally shot at Westgate Heights Park in the 8800 block of Sonya SW. He later died at Presbyterian Hospital.

Messages found on Saavedra’s phone and Facebook account showed that he had arranged a deal for 100 fentanyl pills for $420 that evening, Albuquerque police wrote in an affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

One of the co-defendants told police that Guzman, Muller and others had earlier conspired to rob drug dealers.

“They decided they would set up social media drug deals and then rob the dealers of the drugs,” an Albuquerque Police Department officer wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit.

The girlfriend told police that she and Saavedra went to the park earlier that night to meet an unknown male and female who later arrived in a white Nissan and approached the passenger side of the girlfriend’s car, police wrote in the affidavit.

Police allege that Guzman sprayed Saavedra in the face with pepper spray, then Muller fired gunshots at the car, striking Saavedra.

Charges are pending against three other co-defendants. They are:

■ Christian Benson, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy. A change of plea hearing is scheduled May 10 in Benson’s case.

■ Elijah Tafoya, 20, pleaded guilty April 11 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

■ Arianna Hawkins, 21, pleaded guilty April 27 to attempt to commit armed robbery and conspiracy. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

