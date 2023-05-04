Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s how to get a $10 Uber coupon.

Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers have teamed up to provide safe transportation during Cinco De Mayo by offering a $10 Uber coupon as part of the Take a Ride on Us program, according to a news release.

The Take a Ride on Us campaign is offering 1,000 rides, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, through 2 a.m. Monday. Riders can use the code CINCO23to receive a $10 voucher for Uber rides, good for two rides per person, but doesn’t cover tips and cannot be used for Uber Eats, the release stated.

The release said since 2017 the program has provided more than 30,000 safe rides in the Albuquerque area and Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort.