 Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s how to get a $10 Uber coupon. - Albuquerque Journal

Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s how to get a $10 Uber coupon.

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Bernalillo County DWI Prevention, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers have teamed up to provide safe transportation during Cinco De Mayo by offering a $10 Uber coupon as part of the Take a Ride on Us program, according to a news release.

The Take a Ride on Us campaign is offering 1,000 rides, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, through 2 a.m. Monday. Riders can use the code CINCO23to receive a $10 voucher for Uber rides, good for two rides per person, but doesn’t cover tips and cannot be used for Uber Eats, the release stated.

The release said since 2017 the program has provided more than 30,000 safe rides in the Albuquerque area and Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s how to get a $10 Uber coupon.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
2
Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Get home safe this weekend, Bernalillo ... Get home safe this weekend, Bernalillo County is offering $10 Uber credits for 1,000 riders
3
Heinrich announces re-election campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday ... Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday morning that he will run for another six-year term.
4
Cool jobs: ABQ BioPark seeks butterfly pavilion keeper
ABQnews Seeker
The right person for this position ... The right person for this position will "enjoy the delicate hands-on work of rearing butterflies and releasing them into the Butterfly Pavilion ..."
5
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...
6
Woman enters plea for her role in a 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to ... A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder for her role in an attempted robbery at an Albuquerque park that led to the 2021 ...
7
Clovis house fire leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Two children have died in a ... Two children have died in a structure fire that burned a home in Clovis Wednesday morning. The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's ...
8
New hires, promotions: Albuquerque Business Outlook Bulletin Board
ABQnews Seeker
New hires, promotions: Albuquerque Business ... New hires, promotions: Albuquerque Business Outlook Bulletin Board
9
Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs
ABQnews Seeker
Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs Business Briefs: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefs