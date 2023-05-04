Heinrich announces re-election campaign

New Mexico’s senior senator will be seeking re-election.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday morning that he will run for another six-year term. It would be his third term, after being elected in 2012 and 2018. Prior to his senate post, Heinrich represented the state’s 1st Congressional District for four years.

“I am running for re-election to the U.S. Senate because there is still more work to be done,” Heinrich said in a statement. “We need a representative in Washington who is all in for New Mexicans. I will continue to champion our people and our state.”

In a video announcing his campaign, Heinrich pointed to his support and work for gun safety legislation, wildfire relief and infrastructure funding. If elected, he said he would continue to work to lower the cost of prescription drugs and work to expand clean energy.

The announcement wasn’t much of a surprise — Heinrich told the Journal in February he was focused on his 2024 re-election campaign, but he didn’t rule out also running for governor in 2026.

Heinrich has described himself as a “climate hawk” and this year he has clashed with some allies in the Democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden.

In March, he voiced his displeasure at Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Biden over the federal government’s approval of a massive oil-drilling project in northern Alaska known as Willow. In April, he said he was disappointed in Lujan Grisham for vetoing climate-focused tax incentives in a bill for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and geothermal energy generation.

The Federal Election Commission website showed Heinrich had $1.9 million cash on hand at the end of March.

“Martin has been an unwavering champion for the people of New Mexico. He has proven his leadership through his advocacy in D.C. and by bringing national attention to the needs and issues of all New Mexicans. Martin understands the unique challenges our rural and tribal communities experience every day and is never afraid to do what is right,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. “As Attorney General, I am proud to work with such a dedicated public servant, and to know that Martin will always fight to defend our civil rights, our environment, and our most vulnerable communities. There is still much work to be done and that is why we need to re-elect Martin as our U.S. Senator.”