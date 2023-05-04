Albuquerque Film Office offers resources for film, TV productions to be sustainable

Sustainability is important.

This why the Albuquerque Film Office began a resource hub for film and TV productions in partnership with the city of Albuquerque’s Sustainability Office.

The directory contains the avenues needed to help productions reach their sustainability goals, and support the city’s Climate Action Plan, which outlines recommended strategies to counter both local and global effects of climate change.

According to the Sustainable Production Alliance, major budget feature films can average over 3,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day of filming, with the majority of emissions resulting from production vehicle and generator fuel consumption. Other contributing factors include air travel, utilities, and housing.

“Film productions have the potential to positively affect climate change by making both small and large changes to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison. “We’re a resource for productions in Albuquerque, and want to make the connections between productions and local businesses that provide sustainable services.”

The current directory offers a wide range of options to bolster a production’s sustainability. From the “Green Production Guide” to a list of organizations where leftover food can be donated, productions can find a wealth of resources, including:

♦ Eco-friendly dry cleaners.

♦ Solar-powered generators.

♦ Electric vehicle rentals.

♦ And where to donate sets and costumes.

“As one the nation’s top cities for film, we want Albuquerque to be a leader in supporting a sustainable industry,” said Mayor Tim Keller, in a release. “This guide will help build relationships between productions and green resources to lessen negative impacts on the environment so our city can be a destination for film for generations to come.”

Film productions and the public can find more information about sustainable practices that can reduce energy consumption, waste, and carbon emissions, and discover ways to offset their carbon footprint by visiting abqfilmoffice.com/sustainability.