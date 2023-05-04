 Albuquerque Film Office offers resources for film, TV productions to be sustainable - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Film Office offers resources for film, TV productions to be sustainable

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Green Production Guide outlines resources for productions to be sustainable. (Courtesy of Green Production Guide)

Sustainability is important.

This why the Albuquerque Film Office began a resource hub for film and TV productions in partnership with the city of Albuquerque’s Sustainability Office.

The directory contains the avenues needed to help productions reach their sustainability goals, and support the city’s Climate Action Plan, which outlines recommended strategies to counter both local and global effects of climate change.

According to the Sustainable Production Alliance, major budget feature films can average over 3,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day of filming, with the majority of emissions resulting from production vehicle and generator fuel consumption. Other contributing factors include air travel, utilities, and housing.

“Film productions have the potential to positively affect climate change by making both small and large changes to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison. “We’re a resource for productions in Albuquerque, and want to make the connections between productions and local businesses that provide sustainable services.”

The current directory offers a wide range of options to bolster a production’s sustainability. From the “Green Production Guide” to a list of organizations where leftover food can be donated, productions can find a wealth of resources, including:

♦ Eco-friendly dry cleaners.

♦ Solar-powered generators.

♦ Electric vehicle rentals.

♦ And where to donate sets and costumes.

“As one the nation’s top cities for film, we want Albuquerque to be a leader in supporting a sustainable industry,” said Mayor Tim Keller, in a release. “This guide will help build relationships between productions and green resources to lessen negative impacts on the environment so our city can be a destination for film for generations to come.”

Film productions and the public can find more information about sustainable practices that can reduce energy consumption, waste, and carbon emissions, and discover ways to offset their carbon footprint by visiting abqfilmoffice.com/sustainability.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Film Office offers resources for film, TV productions to be sustainable

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
2
Albuquerque Film Office offers resources for film, TV productions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sustainability is important. This why the ... Sustainability is important. This why the Albuquerque Film Office began a resource hub for film and TV productions in partnership with the city of ...
3
Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this ...
ABQnews Seeker
7 places to get margaritas ... 7 places to get margaritas around Albuquerque
4
Need a ride this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Get home safe this weekend, Bernalillo ... Get home safe this weekend, Bernalillo County is offering $10 Uber credits for 1,000 riders
5
Heinrich announces re-election campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday ... Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday morning that he will run for another six-year term.
6
Cool jobs: ABQ BioPark seeks butterfly pavilion keeper
ABQnews Seeker
The right person for this position ... The right person for this position will "enjoy the delicate hands-on work of rearing butterflies and releasing them into the Butterfly Pavilion ..."
7
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...
8
Woman enters plea for her role in a 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to ... A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder for her role in an attempted robbery at an Albuquerque park that led to the 2021 ...
9
Clovis house fire leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Two children have died in a ... Two children have died in a structure fire that burned a home in Clovis Wednesday morning. The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's ...