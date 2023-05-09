Sleep late and eat great: 9 brunch spots around Albuquerque

If you’re in the mood for eggs and bacon or waffles, but also want to sleep in a bit, try brunch at one of these spots around town. You may find in this list a good spot to take Mom on her special day this weekend, but make sure to call ahead (if reservations are available) or get there early (if there are no reservations).

This information was accurate as of May 8, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This cafe is a popular brunch spot that often has a line out front, as the establishment doesn’t take reservations. The food is sourced locally as much as possible. The menu’s large breakfast selection ranges from Croque Madame to chilaquiles and is served all day. Lunch options include fresh chopped salads and soups. While you wait for the food, shop around the market space at the front of the restaurant where you’ll find cookbooks, candles, journals, cards, old-fashioned candies, hot sauces and other foods and spices.

LOCATION: 600 Central Ave. SE, 505-248-9800

HOURS: Closed Monday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

This café serves comfort foods with a twist. Breakfast is served all day with some menu items available only on weekends. Reservations are suggested, especially for bigger parties.

LOCATION: 515 Slate Ave. NW, 505-243-2210

HOURS: Closed Monday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Enjoy a seat on the spacious patio or indoors in the brightly lit interior. This restaurant serves breakfast and lunch until 2:30 p.m., then closes until reopening at 5 p.m. for dinner Wednesday through Saturday.

LOCATION: 3718 Central Ave. SE, 505-227-0330

HOURS: Breakfast and lunch: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Sunday; Closed Tuesday; Dinner: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

This location aims to source produce, coffee and baked goods from local producers as much as possible. The menu here ranges from heartier options such as biscuits and chorizo gravy to lighter breakfast favorites such as French Toast or granola and yogurt. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations so plan ahead.

LOCATION: 2933 Monte Vista Blvd. NE, 505-433-2795

HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

This cafe’s menu boasts a variety of dishes, including five different eggs Benedict dishes (one is a vegan option). There is other vegan and gluten-free fare on the menu as well as options to satisfy the carnivores.

LOCATION: 6909 Menaul Blvd. NE Suite A, 505-888-3447

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday – Friday; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

This restaurant has been around for more than 20 years. The menu features heartier items such as The Sloppy “Jose” and Carne Adovada Breakfast Enchiladas. The Riverside Plaza location will have dessert specials for Mother’s Day. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations so plan ahead.

LOCATION: 4512 Corrales Road, 505-898-2370; 6251 Riverside Plaza Lane, 505-922-1155

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

This waffle shop is first-come, first-served so come early to get a table. Choose from a broad range of sweet or savory waffles, which are available vegan and gluten-free.

LOCATION: 3710 Campus Blvd. NE, 505-492-2007

HOURS: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

The menu ranges from good ol’ fashioned oatmeal elevated with mascarpone cheese, to the NM Burger served Christmas with guacamole and sour cream. This restaurant recommends reservations for parties of six or more.

LOCATION:4360 a Cutler Ave. NE, 505-883-8310

HOURS: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday

This restaurant serves New Mexican food with Native American flair. The menu offers Blue Corn Enchiladas, Indian Tacos and Fried Kool Aid Pickles to name a few options. It is hosting a Mother’s Day Special event, which will feature special dishes for the celebration. No registration is required, visitors will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

LOCATION: 2401 12th St. NW, 505-724-3510

HOURS: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday