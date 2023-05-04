 Broken dreams: Albuquerque-owned Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby - Albuquerque Journal

Broken dreams: Albuquerque-owned Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move works out at Churchill Downs Thursday morning before being scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby because of an elevated temperature. The bay colt’s owners include Pierre and Leslie Amestoy of Albuquerque. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Practical Move, a big, bay colt whose owners include Pierre and Leslie Amestoy of Albuquerque, was scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby on Thursday due to an elevated temperature.

The winner of three consecutive races, including April 8’s Santa Anita Derby, Practical Move was among the derby favorites, an early co-fourth pick at 10-1 odds.

According to The Associated Press, Churchill Downs Racetrack announced the scratch. Trainer Tim Yakteen told AP the colt’s temperature started to rise at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Pierre Amestov Jr., who is in the drywall, stucco and land development business in Albuquerque, and his wife, Leslie, own Practical Move in partnership with Texas car dealer Roger Beasley. The Journal was unable to reach the Amestoys Thursday afternoon for comments on the scratch and Practical Move’s condition.

But earlier Thursday, before the horse’s high temperature was discovered, Pierre, 68, and Leslie, 63, talked to the Journal during a phone interview from Kentucky. Although both have been in the horserace business for many years — Leslie was among the first women trainers in New Mexico — Pierre had never attended a Kentucky Derby and Leslie only as a spectator. It was different this year. They were excited. They were nervous.

“All our family is here,” Leslie said. “Our sons and our first grandson is here.”

They bought Practical Move for $230,000 in Florida in April 2022. That was about $60,000 more than they had intended to spend.

“We went over budget but we wanted him,” Pierre said. “We hung a little tougher, and we got him bought.”

He looked to be worth it.

“He is 17 hands, massive muscle, beautiful feet, excellent conformation,” Leslie said. “He’s got class. He’s confident. He is very competitive. He will pin his ears back and not let horses get past him.”

In seven starts, Practical Move finished first four times, second once and third twice.

“Everyone has a hope, a dream to get to the Kentucky Derby,” Pierre said Thursday before the scratch. “Are you going to make it? Probably not.”

This time, it was close enough to break your heart.

 

