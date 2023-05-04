MMA: For Penning, MMA is music to her ears

For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the concept of cage fighting was as foreign as the Indian rupee or the Japanese yen.

During her high school days in her native Michigan, she’d run a little cross country; that was the extent of her athletic pursuits. It was a career in the music industry that she had a yen for.

Yet, now, at age 27, martial arts are her life. Saturday at Revel Entertainment Center, she’s scheduled to face Lydia Warren in a featured match on a Peak Fighting MMA card.

What happened? Call it the restlessness of youth.

After college, Penning said in a phone interview, thoughts of a music career began to fade.

“I was just traveling around,” she said, “kind of looking for the thing that I wanted to do. Because I was traveling so much, I thought I should really learn some self-defense skills. So I started training martial arts.”

Bingo.

“I loved it so much, it became ‘the thing,'” she said, “and that’s been my life ever since.”

In Michigan, Penning began competing and winning in jiujitsu competitions. Then, in December, 2017, she watched Albuquerque-based MMA fighter Nicco Montano win The Ultimate Fighter 26 – and become the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion.

“I was like, I want to fight like her,” she said.

Penning began fighting as an amateur on King of the Cage MMA cards. Learning that King of the Cage had a working relationship with Albuquerque’s FIT-NHB gym – where Montano trained at the time – she made the move to Albuquerque.

Her first professional fight was a success, and then again it wasn’t.

In the process of defeating Alexa Culp on an Invicta FC card in Kansas City, Kansas, Penning suffered a broken nose, a broken foot, and came out of the fight with concussion symptoms.

Once the injuries healed, she began training again but took a break from competition. She traveled with her boyfriend, YouTuber Matt Page, and helped him in filming his “Master Ken” comedy martial arts segments (gently correcting Master Ken, for example, when he advises fighters to gain as much weight as possible between fights).

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do the cage anymore,'” she said.

Gradually, though, the hunger returned and Penning resumed competition in jiujitsu.

Eventually, she said, “I really did miss being in the cage. I missed the full aspect of it. … At heart, I love the competition aspect, I love testing myself, I love to see the improvements I’ve worked on show up in the cage.”

Penning and Warren, both 1-0 as pros, have never met but have trained at rival gyms, Penning at FIT-NHB and Warren at Jackson-Wink. Penning, though, has done most of her work for Saturday’s fight at Invictus Brazilian Jiujitsu and Muay Thai and, she said, has nothing against Jackson-Wink.

That goes for Warren as well, but Penning did say she found it irritating that Warren missed the contracted weight by 5 pounds for her pro debut – a victory by decision over Sydney Smith on a June 3 IKON FC card in Richmond, Virginia.

“And then she comes out and says in interviews, ‘Oh, I want to be the most dominant fighter in MMA,'” Penning said. “How about you focus on making weight first?”

(As of this writing, Warren had not responded to an interview request.)

Penning, who normally fights at the strawweight limit of 115 pounds, accepted Saturday’s fight at the “catch weight” of 120 – the weight at which Warren stepped on the scale for her fight against Smith.

“I think I’ll be (Warren’s) toughest fight,” Penning said. “And I think (Warren’s coaches) wouldn’t have taken it if I hadn’t taken a break the past two years.

“I think it’s a good fight for me. I think it’s a good fight for her. I think it’s a good test for both of us.”

BOXING: Albuquerque fighters Jordanne Garcia and Justice Jiron headed in opposite directions this weekend.

Garcia (4-2-2, no knockouts) is scheduled to face Kaitlin LaVigne (2-2) Friday in a six-round middleweight bout in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jiron (1-0, no KOs) is matched against Bryant Miranda-Garcia (2-0) in a four-round super bantamweight bout Saturday in Phoenix.

Saturday

PFC 28, 5:30 p.m., Revel Entertainment Center: Cody East vs. Wesley Almeida, Meaghan Penning vs. Lydia Warren, several other fights. Tickets: $48-$150, prekindle.com. PPV: peakfighting.com