Bernalillo firefighter to be honored in national memorial

A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in a helicopter crash last year will be among dozens of fallen firefighters honored in a national ceremony Sunday.

Lt. Matthew King, 44, a rescue specialist with the Bernalillo County Fire Department, will be memorialized during the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland, according to a news release.

The weekend ceremony will include a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Both events will be livestreamed on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

King and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers III and deputy Michael Levison died when their helicopter crashed in July in a remote area of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The Metro Air Support Unit crew was returning after helping crews fight a fire in the area — it was among the deadliest incidents to befall law enforcement in New Mexico history.

King is listed alongside 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 2023 Roll of Honor.

The release states that King’s name will also be inscribed on a bronze plaque and “become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.”

King’s wife and children will be given a flag, which has flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, as well as a badge and a rose.

“The weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter’s commitment to public duty,” the release said.