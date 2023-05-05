 Editorial: NM Tech, businesses take public safety digital - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: NM Tech, businesses take public safety digital

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Welcome to the digital age of policing, Albuquerque.

For generations, our law enforcement officers have utilized paper-based systems, hauling boxes of reports and evidence to prosecutor’s offices to put into files or bins. Given the tens of thousands of cases handled in our busy courtrooms every year, it’s amazing the antiquated system works as well as it does.

Now a new digital tool called Case Catcher has the potential to save police considerable time. Designed by technologists and graduate and undergraduate students at our own New Mexico Tech, it allows police to upload and share evidence and discovery material, and for the DA’s Office to access and assess the completeness and quality of evidence presented quickly and efficiently.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says the digital tool will significantly reduce the number of cases dismissed because of “discovery issues,” meaning prosecutors get the proper paperwork to defense attorneys by established deadlines.

The Albuquerque Police Department and the DA’s Office have used Case Catcher in a piloting phase for four months. A $1.2 million grant awarded to the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce by the U.S. Department of Justice will enable the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, tribal agencies and University of New Mexico Police to implement the tool over the next few months.

Chamber president and CEO Terri Cole says “business has a role to play and a seat at the table when it comes to improving public safety.” Our business community, law enforcement and prosecutors have stepped up to help ensure crime is being addressed with accurate and expeditious information.

But to measure success it is essential that data about the wins — or weaknesses — of the system are released not just to those in the legal system but to the public. A report in six months of Case Catcher’s efficacy and utilization by various law enforcement agencies will help the community determine how the home-grown technology is working out.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

