Editorial: Don’t let abortion fight obscure maternity care

With abortion taking up much of the attention regarding women’s health in New Mexico, it’s easy to miss another issue that is becoming increasingly urgent: Maternity wards are closing at an alarming pace.

A recent story from Searchlight New Mexico reports Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup and Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas permanently closed their maternity wards last year. Artesia General Hospital, Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, Union County General Hospital in Clayton and Lovelace Westside Hospital in Albuquerque also closed their maternity wards over the past decade, the nonprofit news organization reported.

Many rural parts of the state gravely lack any obstetricians and gynecologists.

Reproductive health care is a broad spectrum of services, not just abortions. From birth control to prenatal care to annual gynecological screenings, women and their families shouldn’t have to drive three or four hours both ways to see a medical professional.

The lack of maternity care and other specialty providers in rural areas of the state is a complex problem Democrats and Republicans need to address. Only 40% of New Mexico residency graduates stay in New Mexico, below the national average of 47%.

Expanding offers of free medical school in exchange for a commitment to practice in New Mexico and paying off college debt are viable options that need to be explored. So are expanding UNM’s residency program and partnerships with rural hospitals.

Lawmakers must look beyond partisan talking points and deliver answers to the woeful lack of maternity care in our state.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.