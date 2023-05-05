 CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions persist about beleaguered agency's core structure - Albuquerque Journal

CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions persist about beleaguered agency’s core structure

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Former Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Barbara Vigil, second from left, and acting agency secretary Teresa Casados, far left, listen as CYFD policy advisory council member Brennan Bowman speaks during the first meeting of the council on Thursday at the state Capitol. The council was formed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham via executive order to come up with recommendations for improving the beleaguered agency. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will alter the trajectory of New Mexico’s troubled child welfare agency, a newly-formed advisory council met Thursday to begin the arduous task of finding potential fixes.

The first meeting of the Children, Youth and Families Department’s policy advisory council ended up being part introductory session, part news conference, as acting CYFD secretary Teresa Casados said some restructuring is already underway at the agency.

Those steps include recruiting new agency leadership and moving to eliminate a backlog of $210,000 in owed reimbursement payments for CYFD foster families and other providers.

But she said some changes suggested by the advisory council could require legislation to be approved, which might not happen until next year’s 30-day legislative session — or possibly even later.

“We recognize the transformation of a system this large takes an all hands on deck approach,” said Casados, who is also the governor’s chief operating officer.

Some legislators and advocates have argued a more sweeping CYFD overhaul is needed, however, after Lujan Grisham expressed opposition to proposals establishing new outside oversight of the agency during this year’s 60-day session.

Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, said after Thursday’s meeting not enough urgency is being shown to address a string of tragic child abuse cases.

“No solutions to stop our vulnerable children from being neglected, raped, abused, tortured, and killed at this CYFD meeting,” Lord said in a social media post. “They will think about ideas to recruit and retain workers and foster care parents and meet again in a month.”

Former CYFD secretary hopeful about finding solutions

The advisory council is tasked with crafting recommendations to improve CYFD’s structure and performance.

It was established by the governor under a February executive order aimed at restructuring the agency, which has dealt with chronic staff turnover and high vacancy rates in addition to child abuse and neglect cases.

The council was originally structured to have seven members, but Catherine Begaye, the state’s only Native American District Court judge, decided not to participate after being named to the council in March, a Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said Thursday.

Former CYFD secretary Barbara Vigil, who stepped down from her role effective this week to transition to the advisory council, said she’s hopeful the effort leads to improvements in a state that has long struggled with high poverty and drug addiction rates.

While previous CYFD committees have also been assembled and issued reports, she said the current effort could end up being more effective, in part because the advisory council will be meeting frequently with providers and a team of Cabinet secretaries in the Lujan Grisham administration.

“I think what’s different is that approach,” Vigil said during Tuesday’s meeting.

She also said some steps have been made to improve CYFD’s performance, but acknowledged more work needs to be done.

“There’s a lot of areas we’ve improved, but there’s a lot of areas that we need to be better,” Vigil said.

Another council member, former foster youth Kenneth Stowe, held up a thick binder during Thursday’s meeting that he said contained his entire case history.

“I’m very lucky to be in this room with you all,” said Stowe, who now works as a division director for the state Public Education Department. “But we need to remove luck from the equation for New Mexico.”

Timeline unclear as council begins work

After the initial Thursday meeting at the Roundhouse that was viewed online by more than 70 people, the advisory council is slated to hold several roundtable meetings around New Mexico in the coming months.

The council will also hold more informal meetings with providers and the team of state officials, though no schedule had been finalized as of Thursday, according to CYFD.

Some of those meetings will be open to the public, while others will be conducted privately, Casados said.

“Our attempt is to be as transparent as we possibly can,” she said.

In addition, Casados said the governor’s executive order does not include any deadlines, meaning the council’s work can continue indefinitely.

