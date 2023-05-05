BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use them to find lost hikers, clear buildings

Drones of a propeller flock together.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing buildings for the SWAT team.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the aerial devices are different sizes and have unique capabilities, like infrared imaging and high-resolution cameras. She said they will be assigned to pilots with Open Space, Search and Rescue, Traffic, Crime Scene Investigations and the SWAT team.

“That’s not to say they won’t be available to patrol,” Fuller said. “For example if (deputies) ask for assistance from a pilot in locating a stolen vehicle, that is an option.”

Fuller said the drones would not just be patrolling the skies “without a specific mission.” She said BCSO had to wait for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration “to meet any necessary criteria, training, and licensing requirements.”

“We successfully met all their needs a few weeks ago and have a few pilots that will be ready to fly starting Monday of next week,” Fuller said.

She said BCSO will evaluate the program and make necessary changes as it moves along.

“We are excited to add drones to our tool belt and provide enhanced safety and support to our community,” BCSO Sheriff John Allen said in a statement. “Our mission is to protect and serve the people of Bernalillo County and this drone program will help us accomplish that mission.”

Fuller said drones assigned to the Open Space and Search and Rescue units will have long battery lives, be able to fly at high altitudes and have thermal imaging. She said drones used to recreate crash and crime scenes will have high-resolution cameras and technology to map out 3D reconstructions.

Fuller said there are also the smaller drones that can go into buildings during ongoing SWAT standoffs or close-quarters situations and provide real-time video to deputies outside.

She said these drones can reduce the risk of injury to deputies and civilians, calling such situations “one of the most dangerous and tense operations” for deputies.