An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police have a suspect who keeps being deemed incompetent to stand trial.

When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame. They knew the suspect’s name, and his history of setting fires in the historic area east of Downtown Albuquerque.

Just a week earlier, Sly Quincy Jones was arrested after a different, smaller neighborhood fire, in which he allegedly threw rocks and concrete at a homeowner who confronted him about the blaze.

But Jones, 51, was back on the streets April 24 after being released pending trial. The massive fire at 119 High St. SE occurred four days later, after Jones failed to report to pretrial services, court records state.

Jones was re-arrested after the latest fire, in which he is a suspect but not charged, records show. He is being held without bond facing felony charges of arson, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Those charges relate to the earlier, smaller fire on April 22.

Whether he will stay in custody will be up to a state district judge, who is set to hold a hearing on Friday.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion earlier this week seeking pretrial detention for Jones, alleging there are “no conditions of release that will keep the community safe.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Fire Department couldn’t immediately say on Thursday how many fires have been reported in the area over the past year.

But over the past two years, at least a dozen fires, some small, have been linked to Jones, court records show.

Ben Sturge, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2012, woke up with his wife at 4 a.m. two weeks ago to see “gigantic flames” outside their window. That fire nearly destroyed a building.

In other incidents, fences and vegetation have been set ablaze, and a wisteria-covered arbor at the playground in Highland Park burned down, he said. A group of old Italian cypress trees up to 20 feet tall were set on fire one by one over a series of weeks. No injuries have been reported but a fence fire on March 16 nearly spread to a car parked next to a home, Sturge told the Journal.

“People couldn’t sleep at all. We were constantly on high alert, it was so erratic and so intentional,” he said.

With Jones behind bars, “the whole neighborhood can sleep soundly for now,” Sturge said. “But of course everyone is pessimistic about whether he stays in. I’m a little more optimistic.”

There’s precedence for holding Jones without bond.

Two years ago, a judge agreed to a DA’s motion to detain in him an earlier case based on Jones’ “uncontrolled propensities to persist in the commission of unlawful and gravely dangerous conduct of starting fires” and a history of failing to comply with conditions set by the court.

But if history repeats itself, records show that getting Jones to trial may be difficult.

The last time he faced similar prosecutions related to arsons, Jones was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was subsequently released after the criminal charges were dismissed.

In one case, Jones had been charged with criminal damage to property, improper handling of fire and disorderly conduct. He was observed throwing rocks at a residence, allegedly threw rocks at a witness and was seen lighting a dumpster and shopping cart on fire, states the DA’s recent motion.

“While searching the area, officers located a total of six fires and multiple witnesses were able to place Defendant at each scene,” the motion states. That case was dismissed on Jan. 19, 2022, when Jones was found to be incompetent.

In July 2021, in a different case, he was charged with criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer after he was observed starting a fire at 124 High St. SE. A total of four fires were started and when officers arrived on scene, Jones fled, court documents state. Those charges, too, were dismissed because he was found to be incompetent.

Jones’ attorney at the time, Sarah Pepin, who is with the New Mexico Law Office of the Public Defender, told the Journal in an emailed statement, “The law prevents prosecution of folks who don’t have a grasp of the legal process. That’s how it should be.”

Pepin added that if someone is incompetent and the judge finds they meet a dangerousness standard, the person can be sent to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., to be treated until that person attains competency to stand trial.

A different defense team is “in the process of working with Mr. Jones to assess his (current) case,” said agency spokeswoman Maggie Shepard.

Meanwhile, Josh Boone, chief deputy district attorney, defended his office’s decision not to seek to detain Jones until after the most recent house fire.

He said prosecutors were assessing “the strength of the evidence” related to the April 22 fire when the newest blaze was set. And more information on Jones has been gathered to support the pending motion to detain, he added.

Sturge said it would be a shame to lose more homes in Huning Highland, some which date back to the 1880s.

“Obviously everyone’s house is precious and important, but I think because (city leaders) designated this as a historic district, it deserves some special notice that someone is trying to destroy it.”