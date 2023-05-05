 50 Cent to bring 'Final Lap Tour' to Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque Journal

50 Cent to bring ‘Final Lap Tour’ to Isleta Amphitheater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent will make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 27. (Courtesy of KF Publicity)

It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent released “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

This is why 50 Cent is heading out on his “The Final Lap Tour 2023.”

The tour is slated to make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 27.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be joined on tour by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan is taking place through 9:59 p.m. mountain on Sunday, May 7, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/50cent2023.

The rapper was born Curtis Jackson and the tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades. ​​Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best in class producer and star.

In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically-acclaimed No. 1 show on Starz, “Power,” in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director He has successfully focused on expansion of the “Power” universe with spin-offs ‘’Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

The Verified Fan presale begins on Wednesday, May 10, and will be sold through 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, when tickets are open to the general public.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 50 Cent to bring ‘Final Lap Tour’ to Isleta Amphitheater

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
50 Cent to bring 'Final Lap Tour' to Isleta ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been 20 years since 50 ... It's been 20 years since 50 Cent released 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.' This is why 50 Cent is heading out on his 'The ...
2
An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police ...
ABQnews Seeker
When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era ... When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame.
3
BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing ...
4
CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered ... Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will alter the trajectory of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, a newly-formed ...
5
Bernalillo firefighter to be honored in national memorial
ABQnews Seeker
A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in ... A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in a helicopter crash last year will be among dozens of fallen firefighters honored in a national ceremony Sunday.
6
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
7
Transgender woman's Tour of the Gila win within UCI ...
ABQnews Seeker
The victory for the first openly ... The victory for the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event should stand after she adhered to the updated policy the ...
8
Broken dreams: Albuquerque-owned Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby
ABQnews Seeker
Practical Move, a big, bay colt ... Practical Move, a big, bay colt whose owners include Pierre and Leslie Amestoy of Albuquerque, was scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby on Thursday due ...
9
Restaurant inspections Christmas-style: a bit of red and green ...
ABQnews Seeker
It was a near-perfect report this ... It was a near-perfect report this week, but a visit from some furry four-legged foodies brought one restaurant into the red.