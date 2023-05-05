50 Cent to bring ‘Final Lap Tour’ to Isleta Amphitheater

It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent released “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

This is why 50 Cent is heading out on his “The Final Lap Tour 2023.”

The tour is slated to make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 27.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be joined on tour by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan is taking place through 9:59 p.m. mountain on Sunday, May 7, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/50cent2023.

The rapper was born Curtis Jackson and the tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades. ​​Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best in class producer and star.

In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically-acclaimed No. 1 show on Starz, “Power,” in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director He has successfully focused on expansion of the “Power” universe with spin-offs ‘’Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

The Verified Fan presale begins on Wednesday, May 10, and will be sold through 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, when tickets are open to the general public.