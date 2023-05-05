 What's it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural History & Science host NASA officials - Albuquerque Journal

What’s it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural History & Science host NASA officials

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will host scientists and engineers from NASA Headquarters and Jet Propulson Laboratory on Friday, May 5. (Courtesy of NM Department of Cultural Affairs)

Larry Crumpler knows about Mars.

The research curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is part of the Perseverance Rover team.

He and other scientists and engineers from NASA Headquarters and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will take part in an event from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the museum.

According to museum officials, the special guests will describe the latest developments and plans for Mars research near NASA’s Roving with Perseverance exhibit, which is on loan at the Museum until June 5.

The list of well-known NASA leaders includes Michael A. Meyer, who is a lead scientist, and Program Scientist Mitch Schulte, both with NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.

Mars-related hands-on activities, demonstrations, and giveaways (while supplies last) will be available.

At 1 and 4 p.m., visiting and museum scientists will also give special talks in the Planetarium, Powered by META.

They will discuss the newest results from the Perseverance Rover mission, which is collecting Martian surface samples that will be brought to Earth during an upcoming NASA mission. Seating is limited, so plan to arrive early.

The festivities continue into the evening with First Fridays! From 5:30–8 p.m., museum staff and volunteers will be available to help visitors with the “Observing with NASA” kiosk, which demonstrates how raw pictures of objects in space are enhanced by astronomers to bring out the beautiful details.

During the event, visitors will also learn how to send their processed images back to the museum for display on the “Visitor’s Hall of Fame” monitor above the kiosk, in exchange for completing a brief survey.

The events are included with museum and planetarium admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the NASA kiosk is free from 5:30-8 p.m.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » What’s it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural History & Science host NASA officials

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
What's it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural ...
ABQnews Seeker
Larry Crumpler knows about Mars. The ... Larry Crumpler knows about Mars. The research curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is part of the Perseverance Rover ...
2
50 Cent to bring 'Final Lap Tour' to Isleta ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been 20 years since 50 ... It's been 20 years since 50 Cent released 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.' This is why 50 Cent is heading out on his 'The ...
3
An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police ...
ABQnews Seeker
When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era ... When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame.
4
BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing ...
5
CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered ... Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will alter the trajectory of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, a newly-formed ...
6
Bernalillo firefighter to be honored in national memorial
ABQnews Seeker
A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in ... A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in a helicopter crash last year will be among dozens of fallen firefighters honored in a national ceremony Sunday.
7
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
Though the holiday is mistaken for ... Though the holiday is mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day (Sept. 16), the yearly celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico defeating the Second French Empire ...
8
Transgender woman's Tour of the Gila win within UCI ...
ABQnews Seeker
The victory for the first openly ... The victory for the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event should stand after she adhered to the updated policy the ...
9
Broken dreams: Albuquerque-owned Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby
ABQnews Seeker
Practical Move, a big, bay colt ... Practical Move, a big, bay colt whose owners include Pierre and Leslie Amestoy of Albuquerque, was scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby on Thursday due ...