What’s it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural History & Science host NASA officials

Larry Crumpler knows about Mars.

The research curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is part of the Perseverance Rover team.

He and other scientists and engineers from NASA Headquarters and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will take part in an event from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the museum.

According to museum officials, the special guests will describe the latest developments and plans for Mars research near NASA’s Roving with Perseverance exhibit, which is on loan at the Museum until June 5.

The list of well-known NASA leaders includes Michael A. Meyer, who is a lead scientist, and Program Scientist Mitch Schulte, both with NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.

Mars-related hands-on activities, demonstrations, and giveaways (while supplies last) will be available.

At 1 and 4 p.m., visiting and museum scientists will also give special talks in the Planetarium, Powered by META.

They will discuss the newest results from the Perseverance Rover mission, which is collecting Martian surface samples that will be brought to Earth during an upcoming NASA mission. Seating is limited, so plan to arrive early.

The festivities continue into the evening with First Fridays! From 5:30–8 p.m., museum staff and volunteers will be available to help visitors with the “Observing with NASA” kiosk, which demonstrates how raw pictures of objects in space are enhanced by astronomers to bring out the beautiful details.

During the event, visitors will also learn how to send their processed images back to the museum for display on the “Visitor’s Hall of Fame” monitor above the kiosk, in exchange for completing a brief survey.

The events are included with museum and planetarium admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the NASA kiosk is free from 5:30-8 p.m.