Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio Grande Valley FC

One streak or another will come to an end for New Mexico United in Edinburg, Texas, on Friday night.

For NMU, it will either be good news or bad.

United would love nothing better than to put one particularly nagging streak to rest when it takes on Rio Grande Valley FC at HEB Park. NMU have never beaten the Toros on their home pitch (0-3-1), with a couple of costly losses in the mix.

“We talked about that this week,” United coach Zach Prince said. “We’ve never won at RGV and we really want to be the team that makes New Mexico United history and changes that.”

Such would require keeping a more positive streak intact. United picked up a pair of victories last week and put something of a notch in its collective belt with the second. NMU’s 3-1 victory over Orange County was its first in three tries at Isotopes Park.

Can New Mexico keep the positive vibes going? Here are five factoids to consider:

■ TEXAS THREE-STEP: Picking up a little positive Texas mojo would be significant for United, which has just one home match scheduled in May but will play three in the Lone Star State.

In addition to Friday’s match in Edinburg, NMU travels to Austin for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup fourth-rounder against Austin FC and returns to Texas for to face defending USLC champion San Antonio FC on May 27.

Texas-style barbecue hasn’t necessarily agreed with United over the past two seasons as its 1-5-3 record there over that span suggests. Among the defeats is a 2-0 setback at RGV on Oct. 10, 2021. That result allowed the Toros to make the postseason while United finished one point out of the final playoff spot.

■ HITTING THE TARGET: There’s much to be said for accuracy and United has improved its marksmanship considerably of late. Rio Grande Valley has not.

United has netted eight goals in USLC play this season, five in its last two games. NMU has a 16% conversion rate, eighth best in the league.

Rio Grande Valley has scored just four goals, none in its last three outings, and has a 7.9% conversion rate, second worst in the league.

“I feel like we’ve been dangerous lately,” Prince said, “but we’ve got to keep pushing. About the time you start to feel good about yourselves is when you get slapped in the face.”

■ FATHER-SON FACTOR: Rio Grande Valley has added a little extra Colombian vibe this season, acquiring forward Wilmer Cabrera Jr. on loan from Real Cartagena. He is the son of Toros coach Wilmer Cabrera, who played for Colombia’s national team from 1989-98 before moving into coaching.

“I have a lot of respect for Wilmer Cabrera,” Prince said, “and his son is a really good player. He’s very good making things happen off the dribble. We have to be aware of him.”

■ CLEAN LIVING: United and Rio Grande Valley have been two of the USL Championship’s cleanest teams statistically this season. New Mexico has the fewest fouls conceded (77) in the league, while the Toros have the sixth fewest (92).

RGV defender Erik Pimentel is the only player USLC player to pick up two red cards this season, however.

■ ROAD BLOCK: Rio Grande Valley goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been busy this season, tied for fourth in the league with 22 saves. Deric has also conceded eight goals but he’s been a difficult customer for United over the past two seasons.

Deric posted two clean sheets and allowed just five goals in six appearances versus NMU over that span.

He allowed more than one goal just once, a 2-0 United win on Sept. 29, 2021, when Chris Wehan scored six minutes into second-half stoppage time.