 Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio Grande Valley FC - Albuquerque Journal

Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio Grande Valley FC

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

(Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

One streak or another will come to an end for New Mexico United in Edinburg, Texas, on Friday night.

For NMU, it will either be good news or bad.

United would love nothing better than to put one particularly nagging streak to rest when it takes on Rio Grande Valley FC at HEB Park. NMU have never beaten the Toros on their home pitch (0-3-1), with a couple of costly losses in the mix.

“We talked about that this week,” United coach Zach Prince said. “We’ve never won at RGV and we really want to be the team that makes New Mexico United history and changes that.”

Such would require keeping a more positive streak intact. United picked up a pair of victories last week and put something of a notch in its collective belt with the second. NMU’s 3-1 victory over Orange County was its first in three tries at Isotopes Park.

Can New Mexico keep the positive vibes going? Here are five factoids to consider:

TEXAS THREE-STEP: Picking up a little positive Texas mojo would be significant for United, which has just one home match scheduled in May but will play three in the Lone Star State.

In addition to Friday’s match in Edinburg, NMU travels to Austin for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup fourth-rounder against Austin FC and returns to Texas for to face defending USLC champion San Antonio FC on May 27.

Texas-style barbecue hasn’t necessarily agreed with United over the past two seasons as its 1-5-3 record there over that span suggests. Among the defeats is a 2-0 setback at RGV on Oct. 10, 2021. That result allowed the Toros to make the postseason while United finished one point out of the final playoff spot.

HITTING THE TARGET: There’s much to be said for accuracy and United has improved its marksmanship considerably of late. Rio Grande Valley has not.

United has netted eight goals in USLC play this season, five in its last two games. NMU has a 16% conversion rate, eighth best in the league.

Rio Grande Valley has scored just four goals, none in its last three outings, and has a 7.9% conversion rate, second worst in the league.

“I feel like we’ve been dangerous lately,” Prince said, “but we’ve got to keep pushing. About the time you start to feel good about yourselves is when you get slapped in the face.”

FATHER-SON FACTOR: Rio Grande Valley has added a little extra Colombian vibe this season, acquiring forward Wilmer Cabrera Jr. on loan from Real Cartagena. He is the son of Toros coach Wilmer Cabrera, who played for Colombia’s national team from 1989-98 before moving into coaching.

“I have a lot of respect for Wilmer Cabrera,” Prince said, “and his son is a really good player. He’s very good making things happen off the dribble. We have to be aware of him.”

CLEAN LIVING: United and Rio Grande Valley have been two of the USL Championship’s cleanest teams statistically this season. New Mexico has the fewest fouls conceded (77) in the league, while the Toros have the sixth fewest (92).

RGV defender Erik Pimentel is the only player USLC player to pick up two red cards this season, however.

■ ROAD BLOCK: Rio Grande Valley goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been busy this season, tied for fourth in the league with 22 saves. Deric has also conceded eight goals but he’s been a difficult customer for United over the past two seasons.

Deric posted two clean sheets and allowed just five goals in six appearances versus NMU over that span.

He allowed more than one goal just once, a 2-0 United win on Sept. 29, 2021, when Chris Wehan scored six minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio Grande Valley FC

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Congress votes to end moratorium against tariffs on some ...
ABQnews Seeker
Newly approved congressional resolutions to end ... Newly approved congressional resolutions to end a temporary moratorium against new U.S ...
2
Game Day: Every player to watch as United takes ...
ABQnews Seeker
Be on the lookout for productive ... Be on the lookout for productive matches from Josh Dolling and Greg Hurst.
3
Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
United would love nothing better than ... United would love nothing better than to put one particularly nagging streak to rest when it takes on Rio Grande Valley FC at HEB ...
4
What's it like on Mars? NM Museum of Natural ...
ABQnews Seeker
Larry Crumpler knows about Mars. The ... Larry Crumpler knows about Mars. The research curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is part of the Perseverance Rover ...
5
50 Cent to bring 'Final Lap Tour' to Isleta ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been 20 years since 50 ... It's been 20 years since 50 Cent released 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.' This is why 50 Cent is heading out on his 'The ...
6
An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police ...
ABQnews Seeker
When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era ... When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame.
7
BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing ...
8
CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered ... Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will alter the trajectory of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, a newly-formed ...
9
Bernalillo firefighter to be honored in national memorial
ABQnews Seeker
A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in ... A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in a helicopter crash last year will be among dozens of fallen firefighters honored in a national ceremony Sunday.