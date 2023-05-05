 Game Day: Every player to watch as United takes on Rio Grande Valley FC - Albuquerque Journal

Game Day: Every player to watch as United takes on Rio Grande Valley FC

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United’s Josh Dolling (9), fights for possession during his team’s 2-1 loss at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday. United is back in action Wednesday with a U.S. Open Cup match vs. Phoenix Rising at Isotopes Park. (USL Soccer photo)

Game Day: NM United at Rio Grande Valley FC

HOW TO LISTEN/WATCH: 

Friday, 6 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming).

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

New Mexico (2-3-1): After struggling to finish for the better part of a month, United’s attack started putting things together last week. Forwards Josh Dolling and Greg Hurst combined for four goals and four assists as NMU won back-to-back matches over Phoenix Rising (U.S. Open Cup) and Orange County (USL Championship). Hurst cashed in three goals, while Dolling added a goal and four assists, including a team-record three versus OCSC. The latter performance earned Dolling a spot on the USLC Team of the Week (NMU teammates Hurst and Sergio Rivas picked up “bench” spots) and vaulted him up the league’s individual leaderboard. Dolling is tied for the USLC lead with three assists — the only three New Mexico has posted in league competition thus far this season. Hurst, who had relatively few prior opportunities, netted his first three goals for United last week.

Rio Grande Valley (1-2-4): Goals have been hard to come by for the Toros in 2023. They’ve managed just four in seven matches — second-fewest in the USLC to Detroit City’s three. Still, RGV has a number of capable scorers and always seems to rise to the occasion when New Mexico United comes to town. Forward Taylor Davila has been a focal point of their attack with two goals, 10 shots and 10 chances created. RGV tends to share the ball up front as four players are tied for the club lead with 10 shots apiece. Forward Christiano Francois is another talented playmaker who has an assist and eight chances created to his credit. While the Toros’ offense has sputtered, solid defense has kept them in most matches. Defender Jonathan Ricketts earned a USLC Team of the Week nod after a strong overall outing in last week’s 0-0 draw with Monterey Bay.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico fan favorites Daniel Bruce and Chris Wehan remain out this week with injuries but both are progressing, coach Zach Prince said. Bruce had successful surgery to repair a wrist fracture and could be available as soon as the incision heals. Wehan returned to training this week but Prince said the club is taking a cautious approach to his return from a lower body injury. … United sent defender and offseason signee Timothie Zali to the Las Vegas Lights on loan for the remainder of the season on Friday. Zali appeared in NMU’s 6-0 U.S. Open Cup win over NMSU UDA but had not played in USLC contest.

