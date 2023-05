Albuquerque hosts USA Cycling collegiate road national championships: What to know

For the first time in the event’s history, the USA Cycling collegiate road national championships will take place in Albuquerque. Everything to know about this weekend’s events:

WHAT: USA Cycling’s collegiate road national championships are just that – a definitive championship, one of 15 national competitions sanctioned by the organization.

Over 350 cyclists, men and women, will compete across 12 individual or team events in club and varsity divisions. Saturday’s road races are the centerpiece but Sunday’s criterium – a closed-circuit, lapped race completed in a certain block of time – also promises to be a draw.

All time trials and races are free to the public.

WHERE: Friday’s individual and team time trials will start and finish at 701 Atrisco Vista Blvd, with a 14 mile route for individual trials and an 18.7 mile track set up for team trials. Saturday’s road races will take place on the other side of the city, with a 32.2 mile trail loop set up just east of San Antonito Elementary School, while Sunday’s criterium will take place on a 1.1 mile track in and around Balloon Fiesta Park.

WHEN: Friday’s morning schedule starts with the collegiate female club team time trials (18.7 miles) at 8:30 a.m., followed by:

Collegiate female varsity team time trials (18.7 miles)

Collegiate male club team time trials (18.7 miles)

Collegiate male varsity team time trials (18.7 miles)

Non-championship team time trials (18.7 miles)

Friday’s scheduled events for the afternoon, starting at 12 p.m.:

Collegiate female club individual time trials (14 miles)

Collegiate female varsity individual time trials (14 miles)

Collegiate male club individual time trials (14 miles)

Collegiate male varsity individual time trials (14 miles)

Saturday’s schedule, devoted to the road races:

9:00 a.m.: Collegiate female club (32.2 miles)

9:15 a.m.: Collegiate female varsity (32.2 miles)

1:30 p.m.: Collegiate male club (32.2 miles)

1:45 p.m.: Collegiate male varsity (32.2 miles)

Sunday’s schedule, built around the criterium, as follows: