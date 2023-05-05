 Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings - Albuquerque Journal

Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings

By Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community, police said Thursday.

Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody Wednesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect near a city park where he is accused of stabbing the second victim to death, said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Pytel did not disclose a motive for the stabbings, which took place over a span of days starting with the discovery of the first body April 27, and said it was unclear if Dominguez knew the victims. Those killed were a 50-year-old homeless man well loved in the community and a 20-year-old UC Davis student. A homeless woman attacked in her tent Monday night is recovering.

“He was out wandering a neighborhood where the second homicide had occurred. He had a large knife in a backpack, wearing the same clothes from the third stabbing,” Pytel told a news conference, explaining the circumstances of Dominguez’s arrest. “That’s highly unusual and unique.”

The multiple stabbings over the course of less than a week shattered the town’s sense of safety. Some businesses closed early and college students said they were too frightened even to attend daytime classes on campus.

“A murderer is off the streets, and our families will sleep easier tonight,” Davis Mayor Will Arnold said at the news conference.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

UC Davis officials said in a statement that Dominguez was a third-year student majoring in biological sciences until April 25, “when he was separated for academic reasons.”

He enrolled at UC Davis in fall 2020 and previously attended Laney College, a community college in Oakland, California.

Davis is a small city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.

The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept. The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.

The stabbings all occurred within a mile of campus. On Thursday, police were searching a residence near campus, where Dominguez lived with housemates.

Pytel said police started receiving calls Wednesday afternoon about a person who matched the description of the suspect. Officers discovered a “large fixed blade knife” in his backpack and took him in for more questioning with his consent.

Dominguez was booked into Yolo County Jail early Thursday on a weapons violation related to the knife but was not arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide until shortly before Thursday’s news conference.

Pytel said they were zeroing in on the suspect based on other evidence, “but the tips certainly expedited finding him and an arrest, there’s no doubt about that.”

___

This story has been updated to correct that the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday.

Home » More News » Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police ...
ABQnews Seeker
When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era ... When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame.
2
Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this ...
ABQnews Seeker
7 places to get margaritas ... 7 places to get margaritas around Albuquerque
3
Wild card Lorenz wins unexpected singles championship
ABQnews Seeker
Technically, Albuquerque Academy sophomore Oliver Lorenz ... Technically, Albuquerque Academy sophomore Oliver Lorenz did not even quality for this week's high school state singles tournament. But on Thursday afternoon, it was ...
4
Red or green? Look behind the sticker with 15 ...
Business
Have you wondered if food trucks ... Have you wondered if food trucks get inspected? How often restaurants are checked out by the city? What happens after a restaurant receives a ...
5
35th annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival brings Highland ...
ABQnews Seeker
The caber toss is one of ... The caber toss is one of nine events in the Highland games portion of the 35th Celtic Festival, which is set for Saturday, May ...
6
Transgender woman's Tour of the Gila win within UCI ...
ABQnews Seeker
The victory for the first openly ... The victory for the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event should stand after she adhered to the updated policy the ...
7
BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing ...
8
Bernalillo County firefighter to be honored in national memorial
ABQnews Seeker
A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in ... A Bernalillo County firefighter killed in a helicopter crash last year will be among dozens of fallen firefighters honored in a national ceremony Sunday.
9
CYFD policy advisory council begins work, even as questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered ... Amid skepticism over whether changes ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will alter the trajectory of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, a newly-formed ...
10
MMA: For Penning, MMA is music to her ears
Featured Sports
For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the ... For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the concept of cage fighting was as foreign as the Indian rupee or ...