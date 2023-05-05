 Too stoned? New Mexico manufacturer now distributing supplement aimed at alleviating cannabis overuse, fogginess - Albuquerque Journal

Too stoned? New Mexico manufacturer now distributing supplement aimed at alleviating cannabis overuse, fogginess

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque-based cannabis manufacturer Assurance Laboratories is now the exclusive distributor of the national supplement brand Undoo. (Courtesy of Toro LLC)

Albuquerque-based cannabis manufacturer Assurance Laboratories is now the exclusive distributor in New Mexico for the national brand Undoo, a trio of supplements aimed at relieving overconsumption, resetting tolerance and clearing cannabis fog.

Tim George, the COO of Assurance, told the Journal the active ingredients in the Undoo products include olive oil, the organic compound olivetol and vitamin E — the latter of which acts as a preservative for the trio of products that come in gel capsule form.

The active ingredient olivetol in the trio of supplements — which include Undoo relief, Undoo reset and Undoo refresh — attaches to cannabinoid receptors in the body, George said. It’s what he calls a “lock-and-key mechanism” that doesn’t make you feel high and instead offers relief from overconsumption, cannabis brain fog and high tolerance.

George said the company is currently distributing the Undoo supplements to dispensaries in the state, including legacy operator Pecos Valley Production.

George expects Undoo to become a sought-after supplement in the local cannabis market.

“It’s about managing your experience,” he said. “We’re just trying to give people tools to have a better time with cannabis.”

