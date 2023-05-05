 Where to watch the Coronation of King Charles III - Albuquerque Journal

Where to watch the Coronation of King Charles III

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Guards carry flags from Commonwealth countries during a full tri-service and Commonwealth rehearsal at RAF Odiham in Hook, England, Sunday, April 30, 2023, ahead of their involvement in the second procession that accompanies King Charles III and Queen Camilla from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. When King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will be marching alongside British troops to honor King and Country. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, File)

The Coronation of King Charles III might be a little more controversial than that of previous monarchs, but rain or shine — probably rain — the new sovereign will be be crowned on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will not be attending, but First Lady Jill Biden will be there.

The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. from Westminster Abbey in London, which is 4 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

CNN will begin its coverage at 10 a.m., which is 3 a.m. MDT, streaming free on its homepage.

The Associated Press will livestream it free on Youtube.

More royal news: Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10

King’s coronation draws apathy, criticism in former colonies

