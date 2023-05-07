Talk of the Town: Unser family continues to give back to the community

Honoring NM civics teachers next week

AS AMERICA celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, we should acknowledge the vital work of N.M. civics teachers. If we hope to build a more civil, less divided country, civics teachers have an important role to play.

At the Bill of Rights Institute, we work with more than 70,000 civics and history teachers, including more than 600 in New Mexico. Civics teachers, perhaps more than anyone else, are working in the middle of our national divide.

Division and polarization have surfaced at contentious school board meetings, in bitter fights over curricula, and even among students influenced by divisive rhetoric. A 2022 FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey found Americans rated polarization as a top concern, outpacing issues like immigration, health care and unemployment.

But civics education offers powerful tools, in addition to helping students develop foundational knowledge about our country. Civics teachers equip students with life-long citizenship skills, including the ability to engage civilly with people who hold different viewpoints. They teach students to think critically, consider issues from diverse perspectives, and work with their community neighbors to solve problems.

We need our civics teachers now more than ever. They deserve our gratitude this week and every week.

David J. Bobb, President and CEO, Bill of Rights Institute, Arlington, Virginia

Senate Democrats hobbled APS Police

I’M NOT making excuses for the APS Police Department; APS lacks the resources to properly investigate and trace weapons. How so, you say? APS is not officially recognized as a police department. Their officers operate as commissioned deputies under the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

During my tenure as the chief of APS Police, we lobbied the Legislature to make APS Police a recognized police department under state law, similar to the way the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University Police operate. This status would have given APS Police access to NCIC and the ability to run guns through NCIC as well as conduct immediate checks on possible criminals, federal and state funding, and more. Furthermore, it would have given the department greater resources to fight crime, including guns in schools. Although the bill passed the House, it was tabled by the Senate Judiciary Committee thanks to Sen. Linda Lopez, then-Sen. Michael Sanchez and other Democratic members of the committee. They were more worried about our officers having guns in schools and criminalizing students than they were about protecting students from a school shooting.

Another anti-crime legislative attempt foiled by Democrats in the Legislature.

After this attempt and my departure as chief, to my knowledge APS never attempted to gain this status again. If you want APS to function as a police department, then give it the tools and the support it needs to get it done.

Frederick W. “Bill” Reed, Captain Retired, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, Former Chief, Albuquerque Public Schools Police, Albuquerque

Let striking writers take the stage

THE WRITER’S strike involving comedy/talk show writers has led to cancelation of several nightly programs because the “stars” apparently can’t come up with original material themselves. Instead of canceling the nightly comedy shows like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Steven Colbert, here’s an alternative. Why not let the writers come out and read their own material, at the same rate of pay that the star normally receives for reading jokes written by his anonymous, hidden talent?

The writers could finally be identified with their work and receive the accolades and recognition the star normally appropriates to himself. The careers of the writers might be given a well-deserved boost, and the audience would be enormously entertained at seeing new faces performing material they had actually written. The presentation would be more like a comedy club event, but with the best writers in the business on stage.

What about the rest of the show? Writers could trade nights at the host desk and interview the celebrities normally subjected to the boilerplate banter of the star. What would they talk about? How about discussing with the celebrities the situation faced by writers who aren’t getting the attention and remuneration they deserve compared to the stars who read their material? Those discussions could be interesting and informative, unlike the normal frivolous exchanges. Again, a writer particularly adept at engaging with the guest in a pleasing manner might be propelled by popular support to greater things.

James Taulman, Moriarty

Bob’s Burgers says thanks to county

BOB’S BURGERS would like to sincerely thank the Bernalillo County commissioners who passed the Premium Pay for Private Sector Employees Program on Oct. 11, 2022. This grant was given to businesses in Bernalillo County to give to their employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Commissioners who unanimously approved this grant and who we would specifically like to thank are Debbie O’Malley, Steven Michael Quezada, Adriann Barboa, Walt Benson and Charlene Pyskoty. As an employer in the county of Bernalillo, we were eager and grateful to be able to give this to our eligible employees who worked so hard during the pandemic.

Our employees, as well as everyone else who continued working during the pandemic, helped keep society running through such difficult and uncertain times. We are very appreciative that we get a way to say “thank you” to our employees in a way we otherwise would not have been able to without this grant.

Clifford, Lydia and Theresa Salas, Owners, Bob’s Burgers

Go Standard, not Daylight Saving, Time

SEN. MARTIN Heinrich is a co-sponsor in the United States Senate of the Sunshine Protection Act (SPA). The SPA will impose year-around, nationwide Daylight Saving Time (DST) on the nation — despite research that shows DST disrupts normal sleep patterns and leads to myriad health problems.

Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) has announced in the 2023-2024 school year the start time for (middle and high school) grades will be moved (back) an hour — this in response to research that shows K-12 students benefit more from school if they are allowed to follow their normal sleep patterns and sleep later.

Is it not time for proponents of year-around DST to accept the solution to the hassle of changing our clocks twice a year is to enact year-around, nationwide Standard Time as the law of the land?

Ronald Grenko, Albuquerque

To naysayers, Unsers have given back

WHILE I was reading the many responses to last week’s Top of Mind question with respect to moving the Unser Racing Museum, I realized respectfully many of the naysayers hopefully will learn some truth about the Unsers.

Without ever seeking publicity the Unsers have donated millions of dollars to charity, schools, the needy and more. The Unsers even paid millions of dollars out of their own pockets to open a school where students could come to learn, something very near to the Unsers’ hearts. While previously serving as executive director to the Unser Racing Museum I helped to oversee some planning that brings (in) groups of Alzheimer’s patients, (those from) assisted living facilities (and also) school groups, and I even oversaw the gifting of a NASCAR race car to a high school auto shop and free posters. This was but just the tip of the iceberg of … what the Unsers have done and continue to do in giving back to the very community they believed in. It’s very important to realize this is a nonprofit organization we’re speaking about and all of the amazing things the Unsers have spent their time and money on were simply their way of giving back to the city of Albuquerque that stands to reap the many rewards for seeing the Unser tradition live on.

I hope those naysayers will reconsider their thinking and vote yes so that students, visitors and Albuquerque will continue to benefit for years to come.

Gary Faules, Santa Fe

Gov. Jerry Apodaca leaves great legacy

I WAS honored to work for the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. Jerry Apodaca’s administration through a grant from the governor’s discretionary fund 1976-1977 — Governor’s Office of Employment and Training Administration.

Tasia Young was the amazing executive director of the commission. I traveled around our beautiful state telling young high school students about career alternatives, the availability of vocational education and non-stereotyped jobs. Part of my program was showing a movie “Choices,” which was filmed in New Mexico showing New Mexican men and women working non-conventional trades in the state labor force. The vocational education workshop opened the eyes of so many students who were not sure if college was an option for their personal goals in life. Thank you, Gov. Apodaca for all of your accomplishments in helping your fellow New Mexicans, we are so grateful. You have left a wonderful legacy. Rest in peace. …

Doris Vigil McBride, Santa Fe

Don’t blame U.S. for destabilizing world

GREGORY CORNING’S assertion in the April 30 Sunday Journal that “It is our country, the United States of America, who is destabilizing global relations” needs somewhat of a reality check. Possibly he is unaware it is not the United States that has invaded Ukraine, nor is it the United States that lays claims to the ocean south past the Philippines, Vietnam, almost down to Malaysia as well as claiming Taiwan as its territory — equivalent, perhaps, to the United States claiming Cuba. Neither is it the United States that is ruled by a chubby little dictator who is more interested in developing nuclear weapons than feeding the people of the country, nor is it the United States that is ruled by a group of religious fanatics that export terrorism in the Middle East and are developing nuclear weapons.

If he wishes “to step in and put a stop to this renewed arms race” perhaps he should gather a group of “regular American citizens” and travel to Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran to try to convince them to end their aggressive enterprises.

Charles Kooshian, Los Alamos