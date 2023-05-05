 A third of Albuquerque's city councilors are on their way out. The race to replace them has begun. - Albuquerque Journal

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque City Council chambers. (Robert Browman/Journal)

Let the campaigning begin in Albuquerque.

The race to fill four Albuquerque City Council seats is officially underway, with hopefuls starting to declare their candidacy and those seeking public financing now able raise seed money to fund their qualification efforts.

The Nov. 7 Local Election, will remake the council. Three of the four incumbents whose seats are on the ballot are not running for reelection: District 2’s Isaac Benton, District 6’s Pat Davis and District 8’s Trudy Jones. The only sitting councilor running this year is District 4’s Brook Bassan.

The council’s five other seats will not be decided again until 2025.

City races are officially nonpartisan, meaning the final ballot could feature several choices. In 2019, for example, there were six candidates for District 2.

Known candidates as of Friday include:

District 2 (Downtown, Old Town, parts of the North Valley and West Side)

  • Joaquin Baca, Democrat, a hydrologist and elected member of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District who intends to seek public financing
  • Loretta Naranjo Lopez, Democrat, a retired city planner and current member of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association Board who intends to seek public financing

District 4 (Northeast Heights)

  • Brook Bassan, Republican, a stay-at-home mom and incumbent councilor who intends to seek public financing

District 6 (Nob Hill, International District)

  • Jeff Hoehn, Democrat, a nonprofit executive director who intends to seek public financing
  • Abel Otero, Democrat, a barber who intends to seek public financing
  • Joseph Pitluck Aguirre, Independent, a dentist and software development company owner who intends to run a privately financed campaign

District 8 (Northeast Heights)

  • Dan Champine, Republican, a retired police officer and current mortgage lender who intends to seek public financing
  • Idalia Lechuga-Tena, Democrat, a consultant and former state representative who intends to seek public financing
