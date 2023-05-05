 PNM reports marked earnings improvement in Q1 - Albuquerque Journal

PNM reports marked earnings improvement in Q1

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The control center for generation and transmission operations for PNM in the South Valley of Albuquerque, N.M., shown Feb. 14. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Public Service Co. of New Mexico reported $54.6 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a sharp rebound from the dismal $4.3 million it earned in the same period last year, when rising interest rates and crashing stock markets battered the economy.

Last year’s market conundrums markedly cut the value of the utility’s investment securities, most of which are drawn from PNM’s decommissioning and reclamation trust accounts. That led to $64 million in investment losses throughout 2023, including a $31 million investment loss just in the January-March period last year.

With interest rates still rising and stock markets depressed, PNM is still experiencing some losses, but much less than before.

And robust utility performance has significantly offset the utility’s investment doldrums. That includes increased earnings from PNM transmission services through growing demand from third-party users and higher market prices, lower generating costs following the shutdown last September of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station, and increased electric demand from PNM’s retail customers.

Cold winter weather led to higher consumption by residential and commercial customers this past quarter, driving PNM’s retail load up by 1.4% from January to March, said Don Tarry, president and chief operating officer for PNM’s parent firm, PNM Resources.

“Residential and commercial customers provided the growth this quarter,” Tarry told investors in an earnings conference call Friday morning. “Unlike much of the country, we experienced colder-than-normal temperatures.”

The opposite was true at PNM Resources’ other utility subsidiary, Texas New Mexico Power, where milder temperatures reduced customer usage this winter, Tarry said. That contributed to slower TNMP growth, with net income dropping from $15.1 million in first-quarter 2022 to $10 million this year.

Overall, PNM’s positive performance helped push PNM Resources’ earnings up nearly four-fold from January to March, from $16 million in first quarter 2022 to $55 million this year.

The company also discussed some new initiatives during the earnings conference call, including a pilot program to install battery-storage systems at two of PNM’s electric distribution substations to alleviate congestion on feeder lines into neighborhoods where businesses and homeowners want to install more rooftop solar systems. Feeder-line congestion has blocked residents in 19 communities in PNM’s service territory from adding more solar in those areas.

Now, to avoid expensive investments in new feeder lines and other infrastructure to increase local grid capacity, the company wants to try using battery-storage facilities that offer up to 12 megawatts-per-hour of power to better control the voltage on congested lines in targeted zones, Tarry told investors.

“It’s a non-wire solution to help overcome some of the solar saturation that exists at a reasonable cost to customers,” Tarry said.

That reflects new, innovative ways of modernizing the grid for PNM to accommodate a lot more renewable energy, Tarry said.

PNM expects to add 350 MW of new utility-scale solar to its grid this year – backed by 150 MW-per-hour battery-storage facilities – to replace lost power from the San Juan coal plant. And, next year, it will build another 500 MW of solar generation and 400 MW-per-hour of battery storage.

By year-end, non-carbon generation will supply 62% of PNM’s electricity, Tarry said.

“We are well on our way to meeting our goals for the clean energy transition.”

 

