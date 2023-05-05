 Albuquerque woman killed in Texas wreck that also injured two teens, two young children - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque woman killed in Texas wreck that also injured two teens, two young children

By ABQJournal News Staff

An Albuquerque woman was killed and four others — including two teens, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old — were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday east of Amarillo, Texas.

Pelatia Trujillo, 38, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Carson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Injured in the crash were: 19-year-old Trystiana Trujillo as well as a 17-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl, all identified as being from Albuquerque. They were all described as having non-life-threatening injuries. The relationships among the occupants were not detailed.

Texas Public Safety said the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. Thursday under rainy, wet conditions about 12 miles south of the town of Panhandle.

According to the agency, the Ford Excursion was going west on I-40 when for unknown reasons “the driver abruptly veered off the roadway to the right” and hit a drainage ditch, causing the SUV to go airborne. It skidded and rolled onto its roof.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers are continuing the crash investigation.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque woman killed in Texas wreck that also injured two teens, two young children

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep tennis: Wild card Lorenz wins unexpected singles championship
ABQnews Seeker
Last into the field. Last one ... Last into the field. Last one standing.
2
Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this ...
ABQnews Seeker
7 places to get margaritas ... 7 places to get margaritas around Albuquerque
3
Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
United would love nothing better than ... United would love nothing better than to put one particularly nagging streak to rest when it takes on Rio Grande Valley FC at HEB ...
4
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
More News
PHOENIX (AP) -- American bars and ... PHOENIX (AP) -- American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks ...
5
BCSO gets 30 additional drones with plans to use ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up its fleet with 30 drones to help with finding lost hikers, reconstructing crash scenes and clearing ...
6
Wearing red, Indigenous families honor missing relatives
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Native Americans ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Native Americans whose relatives have gone missing or been killed wore red on Friday, a color synonymous with raising awareness ...
7
Albuquerque hosts USA Cycling collegiate road national championships: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
For the first time in the ... For the first time in the event's history, the USA Cycling collegiate road national championships will take place in Albuquerque.
8
Too stoned? New Mexico manufacturer now distributing supplement aimed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based cannabis manufacturer Assurance Laboratories is ... Albuquerque-based cannabis manufacturer Assurance Laboratories is now the exclusive distributor in New Mexico for the national brand Undoo, a trio of supplements aimed at ...
9
35th annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival brings Highland ...
ABQnews Seeker
The caber toss is one of ... The caber toss is one of nine events in the Highland games portion of the 35th Celtic Festival, which is set for Saturday, May ...
10
An Albuquerque historic district keeps being set ablaze. Police ...
ABQnews Seeker
When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era ... When flames engulfed a vacant 1900s-era home in the Huning Highland neighborhood a week ago, the neighbors had a good idea who to blame.