Albuquerque woman killed in Texas wreck that also injured two teens, two young children

An Albuquerque woman was killed and four others — including two teens, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old — were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday east of Amarillo, Texas.

Pelatia Trujillo, 38, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Carson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Injured in the crash were: 19-year-old Trystiana Trujillo as well as a 17-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl, all identified as being from Albuquerque. They were all described as having non-life-threatening injuries. The relationships among the occupants were not detailed.

Texas Public Safety said the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. Thursday under rainy, wet conditions about 12 miles south of the town of Panhandle.

According to the agency, the Ford Excursion was going west on I-40 when for unknown reasons “the driver abruptly veered off the roadway to the right” and hit a drainage ditch, causing the SUV to go airborne. It skidded and rolled onto its roof.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers are continuing the crash investigation.