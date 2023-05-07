New Mexico Distillers Guild in full swing with golf fundraiser

Come swing your way to some awesome prizes while rubbing shoulders with New Mexico distillers at Topgolf.

The New Mexico Distillers Guild is holding a Tipsy Top Golf Tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Topgolf, 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE. Raffles, as well as contests including a long drive contest and closest to the hole contest, will be part of the event. Mulligans will be available for participants that need a little help with their game. They are $5 for a single mulligan or $20 for five mulligans.

The inaugural event was created for the public to meet New Mexico distillers, distillery owners, and staff and learn more about the local spirits scene.

“It’s going to be kind of like a meet and greet and having fun over at Topgolf,” said Frank E. Holloway II, CEO/owner, Hollow Spirits Distillery. “We would definitely like the public to show up and come join us.”

The guild chose Topgolf as the ideal place to hold a more intimate golf event.

“It’s just nice and relaxed,” Holloway said. “Most golf tournaments, when you’re out on the golf course you only talk to the four people that you’re with, so we wanted it a little bit more interactive where everybody’s kind of around each other for at least the first one.”

There will be a cash bar where attendees can purchase cocktails made with offerings from Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery and Santa Fe Spirits.

“Because (Topgolf) is a corporation we were only able to get two things on the menu,” Holloway explained. “But, they are going to serve Santa Fe Spirits. They’re going to serve their (single malt) whiskey in a fantastic Old Fashioned. And then they’re also going to serve Little Toad Creek. They have a (silver) agave spirit and they’re going to serve margaritas.”

Tickets can be purchased as a group or as an individual. A full bay for a group of six is $500, plus service fees, and an individual ticket is $90, plus service fees. The ticket cost includes two games of golf, a fajita buffet and non-alcoholic drinks. A portion of the proceeds benefits the guild. Tickets can be purchased at nmdistillers.org.

The hope is for all 15 distilleries that are members of the guild to be part of the Tipsy Top Golf event. Confirmed participants are Albuquerque’s Hollow Spirits Distillery, Taylor Garrett Spirits and Troubled Minds Distilling; Silver City’s Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery; and Santa Fe’s Altar Spirits and Santa Fe Spirits.

“The big thing is come meet the distillers and play a little bit of golf,” Holloway said.

The guild plans on holding more events in the future to get the word out about New Mexico spirits. The mission is to promote the art of artisanal distilled spirits production in the Land of Enchantment by raising awareness about craft distillation through the promotion of craft spirit production throughout the United States, according to the guild’s website. The goal is to inform the public that there are more choices out there than mass produced industrial liquor.