 New Mexico Watercolor Society presents annual juried art show - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Watercolor Society presents annual juried art show

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Hidden in the Jemez,” Tom Cassidy, New Mexico Watercolor Society Member, watercolor. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Watercolor Society)

The Annual Juried Watercolor Society exhibit dances from reflections to abstraction to expressionist versions of the New Mexico landscape.

This year’s show in the Fine Arts Gallery of Expo New Mexico runs through May 28. The exhibition features 91 paintings by New Mexico artists.

Albuquerque watercolor artist Tricia Love spotted an antique vehicle at a car show, capturing the light flickering across its steel, chrome and glass in “Classic Reflections.”

“I liked the way the sun was shining on it,” she said. “I just did a close-up of it in the photograph.”

Her subjects have varied from turtles to lions, old wagons, old trains and birds.

“I look at an item and I just think of it in pieces and paint them overall,” she added. “I like antiques and glass jars; old relics.”

Love grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, where she remembers gathering old glass panes tossed beneath the family porch for painting.

“When I was a kid, I did a lot of paint-by-numbers sets,” she said.

She earned her bachelor’s in fine arts degree at the University of New Mexico. Before coming here, she studied in Germany.

“It’s much different than the states,” she said. Her education there required her to try every medium. “It was a more classical approach,” she added.

Love also works in pen and ink and drawing. She got hooked on watercolor because “It’s convenient. It doesn’t smell.”

“Classic Reflections,” Tricia H. Love, New Mexico Watercolor Society Signature Member, watercolor. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Watercolor Society)

Tom Cassidy’s artwork reflects his love of both the landscape and architecture. A retired architect, he first tried watercolor in high school. It came easily to him.

“Wherever we go, I take pictures for future subjects for my paintings,” he said. “I saw this little house and the fence and the way the light caught.

“It was a warm fall day,” he continued. “It was on this little side road; not something you would readily find.”

He called the painting “Hidden in the Jemez.”

The architect in him is attracted to older buildings with character.

“I’m probably a fast painter,” he said. “Sometimes I get out the hair dryer; actually, I prefer for it to dry naturally.

“Still Life – Two Egrets,” Judith O’Sheanna Lake, New Mexico Watercolor Society Member, watercolor. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Watercolor Society)

Watercolor “has a lot of luminosity,” he added. “It’s a transparent medium, so you can layer and capture that light.”

Cassidy has shown his work at Gallery with a Cause several times. His work also is available at the Amapola Gallery in Old Town.

New Mexico Watercolor Society Juried Art Show
WHERE: Fine Arts Gallery, Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday; 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday; through May 28

HOW MUCH: Free, Expo parking charges may apply

MORE INFO: nmwatercolorsociety.org

