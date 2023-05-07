Silver City gets the blues Memorial Day weekend

The 28th annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place on Saturday, May 27, Memorial Day weekend, at Gough Park in Silver City.

The festival will present five performers, including:

• Dirty Red and The Soul Shakers from Oklahoma with a lone weeping guitar, blues harmonica and soul-filled vocals.

• Tyron Benoit Band from New Orleans, a band as diverse as Cajun culture with a dash of zydeco, a pinch of rock and a sprinkle of Americana.

• Ghost Town Blues Band, from Tennessee, a group playing cigar box guitars, electric push brooms with a hip-hop trombone player.

The 2023 Blues Festival features out-of-state and local performers, vendors from Silver City’s Makers Market, beer gardens provided by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery and Q’s Bistro, and food/beverage vendors.

The festival brings entertainment to Silver City while supporting the local economy.

For more information, visit the website silvercitybluesfestival.org, call 575-538-2505 or email frontdesk@mimbresarts.com.

No animals (except service animals) are allowed inside Gough Park. No canopies or tents are permitted.

Beer and cocktails will be sold inside the park and any outside alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. Bring your own chairs. The venue is wheelchair-accessible includes designated wheelchair areas and toilets for the handicapped.