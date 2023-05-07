 'Outside of the Box' features works fueled by unrest, change - Albuquerque Journal

‘Outside of the Box’ features works fueled by unrest, change

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

outside of the box
“Cousins Hiking,” Mark Werner, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

“Outside of the Box” captures perspectives brought on by years of a pandemic, social unrest and dramatic change.

Open at the New Mexico Art League, the show features paintings, photographs, collage, oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed-media, colored pencil and sumi ink with 94 works by 46 artists.

Retired project manager Mark Werner went on a rafting trip to the Grand Canyon and came home with multiple photographs. He took four or five of the images and digitally blended them. The results are a mosaic of color and movement.

“We called ourselves the river rats,” Werner said. “You can see three people in the image. I know who they are, but nobody else will.”

Werner says he bought his first camera in 1972 and sold his first print in 1972.

When he retired to Albuquerque, he joined the Enchanted Lens Club, taking workshops and learning from his fellow shooters.

“In 2016 I finally considered myself a photographer,” he said. “It was really looking at what I saw through the lens. I learned to bury my ego and listen to what people have to say because they’re probably right.”

Since then, his work has evolved from the technical focus of an engineer to a more creative approach.

outside of the box
“12 Cello Etudes,” Joel Becktell, acrylic on panel. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

Werner recently took a Santa Fe class on street photography, where he and his fellow students attended the International Folk Art Market.

“I wanted to be able to walk up to someone and ask if I could take their picture,” he said. “It was very difficult. By the end of the week, I was walking up to bikers and asking if I could take their picture. I didn’t find anyone who would absolutely say no.

“I’m an observer in the Land of Enchantment.”

Rio Rancho’s Carolyn Berry moved to Albuquerque from Kansas 4½ years ago. She serves on the board of the New Mexico Art League and teaches classes there.

Her piece “Wallpaper Lilies” is a mixed-media collage made from the peeling wallpaper found in old Kansas prairie homes.

“I watched this wallpaper falling off the walls,” she said. “That was the way they would beautify their simple homes.”

Berry took the material home and washed it.

“The flowers are photographs of plants,” she said. “I either scanned them or manipulated them on the computer to look like woodcuts.”

She sees the wallpaper as windows to the past.

“You wonder what this wallpaper saw,” Berry said. “There’s funerals, there’s birthdays, there’s weddings.

“I pay homage to all the people who went before.”

Berry grew up in central Kansas, the only artist in her family. Her grandparents took her to art museums and bought her art supplies.

She’s been retired for 10 years.

She taught digital media in Kansas.

“I was the art teacher for 18 years,” she said. “I learned all the digital processes. I approached everything like, ‘Oh, what can this do?’ ”

outside of the box
“Contemplation,” Tina Stallard, watercolor. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

Berry first retired to the Denver suburbs before moving to New Mexico.

“It’s less crowded and more accessible,” she said.

“My goal was to continue to make art,” she said. “I tell people I’ve been here 4½ years but 2½ were COVID. I keep making to keep me sane.”

‘Outside of the Box’
The New Mexico Art League

WHERE: New Mexico Art League, 3409 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE

WHEN: Through May 20

CONTACT: 505-293-5034

