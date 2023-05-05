SF sculpture pays homage to mural lost by Vladem Contemporary construction

After months of work and false starts, Hernan Gomez Chavez’s latest public art work is ready for the world to see.

What started off as a protest piece against the removal of the “Multicultural” mural by Gilberto Guzman, has turned into a piece of hope.

“Ode to the Multicultural Mural (La Guadalupana)” is located on the east side of the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum – where Guzman’s mural resided for more than 40 years.

The sculpture was installed last week in Santa Fe.

“I felt like it wasn’t going to happen,” Gomez Chavez says. “We were lucky to get a lot of parties involved to make sure this happens.”

Since October, Gomez Chavez began working on the piece as a way to protest.

Yet, as art does, it evolved with the help of others.

Gomez Chavez worked with the likes of Rick Martinez and Carrie Wood, of Keep Santa Fe Multicultural group, to make the piece happen.

“I started last October as they were tarping up and doing the stucco for the new museum,” Gomez Chavez says. “The initial plan was to do the piece as a banner.”

Instead, Gomez Chavez began to work on a metal platform that would hold the banner. The metal structure is adorned with black roses, as well.

Wood began to work on the banner, which has Our Lady of Guadalupe at the center.

“She’s a very powerful symbol,” Gomez Chavez says of the imagery. “She’s been used as a symbol for Chicanos and workers’ rights. I wanted to use the banner to drape over the entire wall. But we scaled it back. Carrie really adds color to the dark structure that I created. It’s a balance.”

There are two messages on the structure – one reads “Keep Santa Fe Multicultural.” The other is a quote by Guzman, “I like the expose art to people who don’t go to museums.”

There was heated debate over the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ decision to retire Guzman’s mural in 2021. With that move it would help preparation for the Vladem Contemporary – which is set to open later this year.

The DCA plans to pay homage to the mural at the new space. The mural will be commemorated with a plaque on the wall where it used to be and will be digitally recreated in the lobby of the museum. There will also be a kiosk that gives the building’s history.

“Multicultural” depicts an Indigenous woman spreading her arms across the wall of the old Halpin Building, which is being remodeled to become the Vladem Contemporary. The mural also featured other New Mexican elements, such as a train, a canyon and people from different races coming together.

In 2014, as the New Mexico Museum of Art approached its 100th year, it embarked on a journey to examine its founding vision and to explore future opportunities. The next step is a new space for contemporary art in Santa Fe’s Railyard District to complement the historic site on the Plaza, effectively creating one museum in two locations.

The Vladem Contemporary is named after Robert and Ellen Vladem. The couple made the lead gift of $4 million in the $12.5 million campaign. The funds to create the Vladem Contemporary were raised through a private-public partnership. The State of New Mexico contributed over $6 million towards the construction.

The Keep Santa Fe Multicultural group worked with the DCA, specifically Mark White, on where to place the structure – temporarily.

White is the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, which will also run the Vladem Contemporary.

“We talked to Mark to have this piece as a possible memorial that would be there temporarily,” Gomez Chavez says. “It’s something we can do as a compromise.”

White says the structure will be on display until July.

White says Gomez Chavez approached the DCA with the idea for it to be displayed temporarily.

“We thought it was a fitting idea and it gave us an opportunity to give it the space before we opened,” White says. “(Hernan) was paying homage to the mural and we wanted to be supportive in whatever way we can.”

White says Gomez Chavez did all of the heavy lifting and the DCA lent its help.

“We’re happy to do so,” White says. “We were able to provide financial support in terms of the installation of the piece.”

Gomez Chavez – who has a number of public art pieces in Santa Fe – says this was the biggest project he had been involved in.

“It was all inspired by Tigre (Mashaal-Lively),” Gomez Chavez says. “I was fortunate to tell them that this project was inspired by them.”

Mashaal-Lively died in October 2022 and was an multidisciplinary artist who made an impact on the art world, as well as in Santa Fe.

Gomez Chavez hopes the structure will find a permanent home after July.

“We’re hoping the Railyard takes it and finds a home for it,” he says. “I kept calling this my love letter to Santa Fe. Politics from the city and state got in the way. Regardless, it’s really shining a light in its own way. I know it’s important that I keep making political art. This is where I was born and raised.”