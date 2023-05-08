Cause and effect: Let’s talk crime, not just local

Recently I fell into conversation with a nurse who told me she had lived in 30 cities in eight states before arriving in Albuquerque. She said Albuquerque was unlike any other place she had lived before.

She wasn’t talking about our unique blending of cultures, our distinctive architecture and food, the soaring mountains or gorgeous sunsets. Not at all. She said, “Everyone I’ve met here has lost at least one family member to violence, suicide, drugs or car crashes. Why is that?”

It was a good thing she wasn’t checking my blood pressure at that moment. It can be a shock to see familiar things through a newcomer’s eyes. But in the days that followed I began to wonder how much statistical reality lay behind her perception.

Warning: this column deals with some of the darkest aspects of life in New Mexico. My goal today is to put the problem in a national context. The next couple of columns will suggest some ways of getting past the tedious old debates, if “debate” is even the right word. The world has changed a lot since 1968 but the way we talk about crime hasn’t changed at all.

So, seatbelts fastened? In 2020 the national suicide rate was 13.96 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. In New Mexico, the rate was much higher, at 24.18. In Wyoming, it was higher still, at 30.46. In fact, all the Rocky Mountain states have high suicide rates.

The anomaly is so pronounced that an entire body of scientific research explores the link between suicide and high altitude. A 2022 review of the literature in Public Health Nursing reported that 17 of 19 studies found a positive association between the two variables.

If you’re like me, you’re thinking that alcohol and drugs plus social isolation plus guns plus a lack of mental health care equals a more convincing explanation than oxygen deprivation. But those conditions exist at low altitudes, too. And our common sense runs up against the numbers crunched by those 17 teams of researchers.

One might suppose that suicide and overdose death rates would be correlated. The distinction between the two calamities isn’t always clear, after all, and both are termed deaths of despair. But that’s not what the statistics show. The suicide hot spots of the northern Rocky Mountains have some of the lowest overdose rates, according to the CDC.

Only one state can be found in the top 10 for both: West Virginia, which ranks #1 for overdoses and #10 for suicides. New Mexico is the only other state to come close, at #12 and #4, respectively. Those numbers suggest different factors are at work in the two categories of tragedy.

Car crash deaths and homicide, by contrast, rise and fall in tandem. Six of the states in the top 10 for motor vehicle crash deaths also appear in the top 10 for homicide. New Mexico is one of the six. (I’m using figures from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Center for Health Statistics.)

Long trips at high speed across wide open spaces contribute to traffic deaths, of course. Wyoming and Montana are top-5 traffic death states based on population but drop down significantly when rates are calculated in terms of miles driven. Unfortunately, New Mexico is #6 by both calculations.

The states with the worst records for traffic deaths are heavily concentrated in the South. Eight states of the former Confederacy are among the 15 worst states for car crash fatalities (measured by population). The only ex-Confederate states outside the top 15 are North Carolina, Texas and Virginia. And of them, only Virginia has a rate below the national average. Traffic deaths, it turns out, are a Southern specialty, like grits.

A number of states — Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, all of New England — have homicide rates comparable to those found in our fellow former English colonies: Canada (1.97 per 100,000), New Zealand (2.63), Australia (0.87). I’ve taken those international figures from Our World in Data.

But the 2020 homicide rates for the 11 states of the ex-Confederacy range from a low of 6.4 (Virginia again) to the blood-drenched extreme of 20.5 reached by Mississippi. Louisiana is only a step behind at 19.9. If those two states were independent nations, they would rank among the most violent in the world.

New Mexico slots in at 10.8, just ahead of Georgia.

Public discourse about crime – and about traffic deaths – tends to ignore the Southern concentration. But, as we’ll see in the next column, those striking geographical disparities have persisted for a half century and longer. In those disparities can be found an important clue as to the real “root causes” of crime.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who recently retired from a 29-year legal career.