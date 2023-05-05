Man charged in fatal shooting outside Albuquerque motel

Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a motel late last month on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Jose Fitzpatrick, 24, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder, auto theft and stolen gun charges in the April 29 death of Damon Howard, 52.

Fitzpatrick is also charged with escaping from custody and resisting arrest for trying to run away from officers after his arrest Thursday.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Fitzpatrick was arrested in January after allegedly being found using methamphetamine and fentanyl with a teenage girl.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Fitzpatrick behind bars until trial in Howard’s death, calling him “a dangerous person.”

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a shooting at the Motel 6 near Coors NW and Interstate 40, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Howard shot to death on the second floor walkway and security video showed the shooter fled in a Jeep.

Police said witnesses told them Howard had been yelling about being robbed by someone in one of the rooms before he was shot. The motel owner told police he didn’t ask for ID to rent a room because “everyone has guns” and many guests are involved in criminal activity.

A confidential source told police “Angel” shot Howard when a drug deal between the two went bad, according to the complaint. The person told police where to find “Angel” and detectives saw the Jeep the shooter had fled in outside the home.

Detectives found a tan 9mm handgun in the Jeep that matched bullet casings from Howard’s shooting. Both the gun and vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police said Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend surrendered from the home on Wednesday and, after a lengthy SWAT standoff, Fitzpatrick also surrendered. Fitzpatrick complained of a hernia and tried to run from police at the hospital but was unsuccessful.

His girlfriend told police she was there when Howard was shot but denied seeing who had shot him, according to the complaint. Fitzpatrick told police he had never been at the motel and denied shooting anyone, saying “I ain’t no killer.”

Police said Fitzpatrick then asked for an attorney.