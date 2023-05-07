MRGCD: Aged system needs boost in mill levy

This year, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Conservancy Act, which set the stage for the creation of the MRGCD. The MRGCD is responsible for drainage, irrigation, and riverine flood control for a 150-mile reach of the Rio Grande, running from Cochiti Dam downstream to the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. Our lands are also made available for many recreational uses.

The MRGCD provides irrigation to approximately 60,000 acres, including delivery to the six Middle Rio Grande pueblos. This delivery system is made up of approximately 1,200 miles of canals, laterals, ditches and levees, all showing their age.

Infrastructure failures and near failures in this nearly century-old gravity driven irrigation system have impacted our ability to keep our system functioning to meet irrigation demands and ecosystem needs along the Rio Grande. Our current operational budget barely covers the cost of routine operation and maintenance. Failing infrastructure has become our most significant challenge in these water short times.

This was made quite clear in the fall of 2021 when the Corrales Siphon failed. This 5-foot diameter wood-stave pipe functioned for over 80 years but now needs replacement. We are fortunate to have a 2023 Water Trust Board grant and loan to install a new pipe under the river to replace the old siphon pipe, eliminating the need for costly temporary pumping operations. As it sits now, we will be hard-pressed to meet the $1,000,000 cost-share requirement for the grant while limiting impacts to other critical operations and maintenance activities.

We have assessed capital needs throughout the MRGCD, including irrigation efficiency improvements, water conservation measures, siphon rehab, real-time flow measuring, canal structure rehab, and Bosque and river restoration projects to meet our endangered species commitments, and have identified $175 million in priority projects that need to be planned, designed, permitted and built.

While the MRGCD has successfully sought grant, loan and capital outlay monies, many of these opportunities require matching funds and repayments.

The board of the MRGCD has assessed this looming crisis over the last five years and intends to address the issue in a proactive manner instead of the previous reactive manner. The board has directed MRGCD staff to prepare our fiscal 2024 budget to include an additional 1 mill levy in our assessment, to be used strictly for capital investment, MRGCD match on grants and debt service. This mill levy increase would cost the owner of a property with an assessed value of $200,000 within the MRGCD boundaries $67 per year.

The 1 mill increase will generate $4.3 million a year and would leverage $26 million in grants and $8 million in loans, and would allow the MRGCD to take a $58 million bite out of that $175 million in priority projects over a four-year period.

The board will review the draft MRGCD fiscal year 2024 budget at our May 8 meeting and take action. Please visit our website at mrgcd.com for more details on the priority projects and further rationale for this mill levy increase.

The board knows that inflation is impacting businesses, farmers and families, but we believe taking this action now will save money in the long run and help preserve a way of life that makes living in the valley so rewarding. We seek your support for this course of action.