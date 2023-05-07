 Council-city manager structure will mean a better ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Council-city manager structure will mean a better ABQ

By Louie Sanchez / Albuquerque City Councilor District 1; renee grout / albuquerque city councilor district 9

It’s time for Albuquerque residents to consider whether their city government is structurally capable of responding to their pressing challenges in the most effective, efficient and transparent way. We believe it’s time to consider an alternative to the mayor-council form of government, one that will give our city responsive leadership that balances diverse interests, rather than the interests of a select few, and prioritizes sound management over political power. All we have to do is to take a look at our thriving neighbors to the north and south: Rio Rancho and Las Cruces.

Under the council-city manager form of government in place in those cities, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull lead two of the safest, cleanest, economically prosperous, vibrant and socially responsible cities in New Mexico.

Albuquerque deserves the opportunity to amend our charter and adopt the council-city manager form of municipal government, too. If voters approved, our city would join the list of great American cities benefiting from a system that increases responsiveness, accountability, financial transparency and management of public services. In fact, it is used in the majority of American cities with populations over 12,000. The council-city manager form throws out the old politics, concentration of power and influence from special interests that we see in mayor-council government structures.

In council-city manager governments, the city council hires a professional manager or administrator responsible for government operations and implementing policies adopted by the council. Councilors, representing numerous districts, and the mayor, representing the city at large, have equal voice in policy development and administrative oversight, giving neighborhoods and diverse groups a greater opportunity to influence policy and participate in representative democracy.

The mayor is still recognized as the head of the city government and is the presiding officer of the city council, entitled to cast a tie-breaking vote on the council, much like the vice president of the United States or the lt. governor of New Mexico over their respective Senate bodies.

If approved by the council and placed on the ballot in November, our proposed charter amendment will ask the citizens of Albuquerque to consider and approve this change to a council-city manager form of government that would go into effect in 2026. We’re asking voters to choose diverse interests, not special interests. To choose effective management, not power. To choose people, not politics. And to move Albuquerque forward.

