 What’s with the wrought-iron fencing around the Bernalillo County Courthouse? - Albuquerque Journal

What’s with the wrought-iron fencing around the Bernalillo County Courthouse?

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

New wrought-iron fencing lines the portico at the Bernalillo County court. The $217,000 gating was added to prevent the unhoused from camping in the enclosed areas around the building. (Olivier Uyttebrouck/Journal)

The Bernalillo County Courthouse has taken on a somewhat medieval vibe with the addition of new fencing around the building.

Visitors to the county-owned building at Fourth and Lomas NW recently have been treated to the sight of new wrought-iron fencing resembling rows of spears guarding the porticos around the courthouse, home of New Mexico’s 2nd Judicial District Court.

The fencing adds a distinctive touch to the stone Romanesque archways along the courthouse facade. The spear motif would make a Roman legionnaire feel right at home.

Looking on from across Fourth Street is a 14-foot scrap-iron Bumblebee statue, modeled on an Autobot character from the “Transformers” movie franchise.

It’s no secret that the semi-enclosed areas around the courthouse had become a favorite place for folks to sleep and hang out overnight before the new fencing was installed in late March.

Old blankets, fast-food wrappers and other debris were a common sight around the courthouse most mornings. Now, staff lock the gates at the end of each business day.

Litter still turns up around the margins of the property, but probably not in the same quantity as before.

New wrought-iron fencing greets visitors to the Bernalillo County Courthouse. (Olivier Uyttebrouck/Albuquerque Journal)

“The wrought iron gates were installed to prevent sleeping, drug use, littering, and depositing of human waste around the courthouse,” Bernalillo County spokeswoman Tia Bland said in a written statement. “The county was cleaning up drug paraphernalia and feces every day.”

The cost of the fencing and installation was $217,000.

“We hope it will make the courthouse feel more sanitary and safer for all visitors and employees,” Jared Divett, the county’s fleet and facilities management director, said of the fencing.

The new security measure was erected primarily at the request of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd Judicial District Court administrative staff, she said.

Chief District Judge Marie Ward said the court “values safety and security” for employees and visitors. “The fencing, which is open during the daytime and secured in the evenings and weekends, adds an extra layer of security and helps to maintain the beauty of the Bernalillo County Courthouse.”

Olivier Uyttebrouck covers courts for the Journal. Send him questions at ouyttebrouck@abqjournal.com.

More courts news: Jury returns guilty verdict in 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil

Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and 15-year-old boys in 2018

Supreme Court suspends Santa Fe magistrate judge charged in DWI crash

Home » ABQnews Seeker » What’s with the wrought-iron fencing around the Bernalillo County Courthouse?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
What’s with the wrought-iron fencing around the Bernalillo County ...
ABQnews Seeker
The wrought-iron feature brings a real ... The wrought-iron feature brings a real medieval vibe to the Downtown building.
2
Lightning strikes twice for United
ABQnews Seeker
Stoppage time hasn't always been kind ... Stoppage time hasn't always been kind to New Mexico United, but it was ever-so-friendly Friday night. Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged in goals ...
3
Isotopes? Mariachis? Either way fans keep coming back -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
15,817 fans showed up for Friday's ... 15,817 fans showed up for Friday's special Isotopes game -- the largest attendance in minor league baseball in the country since 2019
4
Over 15,000 People Attend the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Scenes during the Cinco de Mayo ... Scenes during the Cinco de Mayo celebration and Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, ...
5
Most New Mexico college students facing food or housing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Black and Indigenous college students face ... Black and Indigenous college students face the highest rates of hunger, according to the survey results.
6
Accused serial arsonist facing charges in Huning Highland fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge grants DA’s motion to hold ... Judge grants DA’s motion to hold man until trial after Huning Highland fires
7
Clovis police: Fire that killed 2 children may be ...
ABQnews Seeker
Someone started a fire in a ... Someone started a fire in a home that left two small children dead, Clovis police said Friday. The police investigation into the fatal Wednesday ...
8
Lujan Grisham sees progress on health, poverty
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- New ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham provided an exuberant overview Friday of her approach to improving public health during ...
9
Albuquerque police officer allegedly tried to coerce 13-year-old into ...
ABQnews Seeker
The officer, who resigned in March, ... The officer, who resigned in March, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of child solicitation by electronic device and contributing to ...