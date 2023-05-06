What’s with the wrought-iron fencing around the Bernalillo County Courthouse?

The Bernalillo County Courthouse has taken on a somewhat medieval vibe with the addition of new fencing around the building.

Visitors to the county-owned building at Fourth and Lomas NW recently have been treated to the sight of new wrought-iron fencing resembling rows of spears guarding the porticos around the courthouse, home of New Mexico’s 2nd Judicial District Court.

The fencing adds a distinctive touch to the stone Romanesque archways along the courthouse facade. The spear motif would make a Roman legionnaire feel right at home.

Looking on from across Fourth Street is a 14-foot scrap-iron Bumblebee statue, modeled on an Autobot character from the “Transformers” movie franchise.

It’s no secret that the semi-enclosed areas around the courthouse had become a favorite place for folks to sleep and hang out overnight before the new fencing was installed in late March.

Old blankets, fast-food wrappers and other debris were a common sight around the courthouse most mornings. Now, staff lock the gates at the end of each business day.

Litter still turns up around the margins of the property, but probably not in the same quantity as before.

“The wrought iron gates were installed to prevent sleeping, drug use, littering, and depositing of human waste around the courthouse,” Bernalillo County spokeswoman Tia Bland said in a written statement. “The county was cleaning up drug paraphernalia and feces every day.”

The cost of the fencing and installation was $217,000.

“We hope it will make the courthouse feel more sanitary and safer for all visitors and employees,” Jared Divett, the county’s fleet and facilities management director, said of the fencing.

The new security measure was erected primarily at the request of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd Judicial District Court administrative staff, she said.

Chief District Judge Marie Ward said the court “values safety and security” for employees and visitors. “The fencing, which is open during the daytime and secured in the evenings and weekends, adds an extra layer of security and helps to maintain the beauty of the Bernalillo County Courthouse.”

