Economy wading into the tall grass

Last week was eventful to say the least on the economic front. The Fed continued its so-called incremental interest rate increases, pushing rates up Wednesday by .25 of a percentage point, sending the key rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest in 16 years.

Analysts say the rates are having negative effects on regional banks. The Associated Press reported banks are “dealing with drastically different business conditions now that interest rates are no longer at record lows.”

Indeed, just last week JP Morgan took control of First Republic Bank after it went down, making it the second-largest U.S. bank failure. After the Fed’s move Wednesday, markets teetered at and before the opening bell the next day and a proposed $13.4 billion merger between TD Bank and First horizon collapsed.

News reports said the Fed’s actions made it clear it doesn’t think its string of rate hikes have sufficiently cooled the economy, the job market and inflation. While inflation has dropped in June to 5%, from a 9.1% in March, it is still above the Fed’s 2% target. So more rate increases could be on the horizon.

Closer to home, Restaurants: One of our most-read items online is Restaurant Inspections. Readers who dine out are, of course, interested in the cleanliness of their favorite places or a new place they’re thinking of trying.

Today’s issue has an extra feature by reporter Alaina Mencinger: An interview with a couple city restaurant inspectors. They describe what they do, what they look for and their own dining ventures.

Alaina’s popular Retail Roundup is our centerpiece today, highlighting a sweet new eatery, Knead Dough Bar, at 218 Gold SW. The story is a reminder, after last week’s National Small Business Week, of the importance of small businesses to our community, the innovation and excitement they can bring, and the way they test the entrepreneurial spirit of those who strike out on their own to make their dreams a reality.

And if all this gets your stomach growling, check out the list of doughnut shops around town in Outlook.

Up close with NM’s newest CEO: Reporter Matthew Narvaiz weighs in with an in-depth Q&A with the new Lovelace President and CEO David Schultz, who talks about his experience in hospital administration and his attraction to Albuquerque.

On the border: The border issue has mushroomed again, and it’s happening at the same time there’s mounting political tension in Washington over the debt ceiling and warnings, like the sword of Damocles, that the U.S. could default on its debt, further imperiling the economy. Inside today’s Outlook, Jim Pacheco in his Business at the Border column analyzes the border crisis, explains the difference between Title 8 and Title 42 and tells us what it all means for business.

Timely advice: Also, regular contributors J.T. and Dale give some timely employment advice about freelancing vs. a full-time job. Their advice: “Pay attention to the key word in there: Free!”

