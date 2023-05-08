 Economy wading into the tall grass - Albuquerque Journal

Economy wading into the tall grass

By John Leacock/Albuquerque Journal Business Editor

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Last week was eventful to say the least on the economic front. The Fed continued its so-called incremental interest rate increases, pushing rates up Wednesday by .25 of a percentage point, sending the key rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest in 16 years.

Analysts say the rates are having negative effects on regional banks. The Associated Press reported banks are “dealing with drastically different business conditions now that interest rates are no longer at record lows.”

Indeed, just last week JP Morgan took control of First Republic Bank after it went down, making it the second-largest U.S. bank failure. After the Fed’s move Wednesday, markets teetered at and before the opening bell the next day and a proposed $13.4 billion merger between TD Bank and First horizon collapsed.

News reports said the Fed’s actions made it clear it doesn’t think its string of rate hikes have sufficiently cooled the economy, the job market and inflation. While inflation has dropped in June to 5%, from a 9.1% in March, it is still above the Fed’s 2% target. So more rate increases could be on the horizon.

Closer to home, Restaurants: One of our most-read items online is Restaurant Inspections. Readers who dine out are, of course, interested in the cleanliness of their favorite places or a new place they’re thinking of trying.

Today’s issue has an extra feature by reporter Alaina Mencinger: An interview with a couple city restaurant inspectors. They describe what they do, what they look for and their own dining ventures.

Alaina’s popular Retail Roundup is our centerpiece today, highlighting a sweet new eatery, Knead Dough Bar, at 218 Gold SW. The story is a reminder, after last week’s National Small Business Week, of the importance of small businesses to our community, the innovation and excitement they can bring, and the way they test the entrepreneurial spirit of those who strike out on their own to make their dreams a reality.

And if all this gets your stomach growling, check out the list of doughnut shops around town in Outlook.

Up close with NM’s newest CEO: Reporter Matthew Narvaiz weighs in with an in-depth Q&A with the new Lovelace President and CEO David Schultz, who talks about his experience in hospital administration and his attraction to Albuquerque.

On the border: The border issue has mushroomed again, and it’s happening at the same time there’s mounting political tension in Washington over the debt ceiling and warnings, like the sword of Damocles, that the U.S. could default on its debt, further imperiling the economy. Inside today’s Outlook, Jim Pacheco in his Business at the Border column analyzes the border crisis, explains the difference between Title 8 and Title 42 and tells us what it all means for business.

Timely advice: Also, regular contributors J.T. and Dale give some timely employment advice about freelancing vs. a full-time job. Their advice: “Pay attention to the key word in there: Free!”

Feel free to reach out to me at jleacock@abqjournal.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Economy wading into the tall grass

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Economy wading into the tall grass
ABQnews Seeker
Last week was eventful to say ... Last week was eventful to say the least on the economic front. The Fed continued its so-called incre ...
2
Cause and effect: Let's talk crime, not just local
ABQnews Seeker
Recently I fell into conversation with ... Recently I fell into conversation with a nurse who told me she had lived in 30 cities in eight states before arriving in Albuquerque. ...
3
An ex-Los Lunas High School coach was found guilty ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 31-year-old man exchanged more than ... A 31-year-old man exchanged more than 17,000 text messages with a freshman he coached. Now he is facing 15 to 30 years on the ...
4
Hidden stop sign, no merge lines and a deadly ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trees block signage in an Albuquerque ... Trees block signage in an Albuquerque cul-de-sac; new merge lines for Fourth and Second; cycling hazards near new development.
5
1 injured in apartment fire
ABQnews Seeker
One person was treated for smoke ... One person was treated for smoke inhalation injuries after a fire at an Albuquerque apartment complex Sunday evening. Firefighters were sent at about 8 ...
6
Defenders of the flame: Coalition says controlled burns help ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid anxiety over prescribed burns, New ... Amid anxiety over prescribed burns, New Mexico ecologists say fire — in the right circumstances — can keep forests healthy.
7
Restaurant inspections Christmas-style: a bit of red and green ...
ABQnews Seeker
It was a near-perfect report this ... It was a near-perfect report this week, but a visit from some furry four-legged foodies brought one restaurant into the red.
8
Mark Ronchetti resurfaces — with a new family podcast ...
ABQnews Seeker
Six months after losing a hard-fought ... Six months after losing a hard-fought race to be New Mexico's governor, Mark Ronchetti is heading back to the airwaves. Ronchetti, who had kept ...
9
Man accused in death of Albuquerque 10-year-old, Bicycle Park ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some defendants in high-profile ... Here are some defendants in high-profile cases who are scheduled to appear before a judge this week in Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque.