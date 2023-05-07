 Indy fan says no to city-funded Unser museum - Albuquerque Journal

Indy fan says no to city-funded Unser museum

By Marti Wolf / Albuquerque resident

I read with dismay the City Council’s decision to fund the Unser Racing Museum move rather than providing additional funds to our Albuquerque Museum in Old Town. As I am likely one of maybe a tiny group of people in Albuquerque who have had skin in the game with both entities, I would like to express my dismay while strongly supporting both.

My experience with Indy racing began when Bill Ylivsaker, the chairman of Gould Inc., the large international corporation where I worked for 11 years, decided to sponsor an Indy car. The benefits of the incredibly amount of public relations the company would reap were clear; Gould, a company transitioning into electrical/electronics, would be building strong brand identity.

As corporate director of marketing communications I had a significant role in promoting our car and drivers. Joining with the Penske team, we launched our first car, the Gould Charge, with driver Mario Andretti. The second year our driver was Tom Sneva, and by the third year, a young and very talented guy named Rick Mears took the wheel. Rick went on to win, and win, and win. One of the years the Gould Charge with Rick won the CART Championship.

Gould also had Penske build a show car, a no-engine Gould Charge. I was responsible for 200 trade shows annually throughout the U.S. and parts of Europe, traveling constantly from show to show. We featured the Gould Charge in many of our larger events, and, as his schedule permitted, Rick would make a guest appearance.

During those events I spent a great deal of time with Rick and got to know what a committed person he was to his career, his kids, and to the betterment of the world of racing. I recall one show in Vegas when Rick called my room very late at night and asked to meet in a coffee shop adjacent to the casino. He wanted to share some personal challenges in his life and get my advice on best options. I advised him to follow his heart. Other times we were able to spend various moments building trust, and a type of situational friendship that was supportive.

I was at Indy twice, with time in the pit, meeting so many of the drivers, having a great time, and, at a Gould pre-race party, dancing with both Roger (Penske) Sr. and Roger (Penske) Jr. Great memories, and the reason I love the Unser Racing Museum, which I have visited a number of times.

Flash forward to 2004 when my mother was in her last days and I moved from South Orange County California back to Albuquerque. I began connecting with a lot of people and wound up being hired on contract to provide various marketing/communications services for the city’s then-named Cultural Services Department. My role included working with all of the cultural entities, including the Albuquerque Museum, where I spent a great deal of time in meetings, leading training sessions, and attending both exhibitions and events held there. I love the museum and feel it is one of our true treasures.

The idea a special-interest museum – however important to a group of people – should receive city funding, our taxes, to change locations is simply wrong, and I strongly encourage our elected officials to reconsider this bad decision.

