Celebration of Jerry Apodaca’s life set for May 15 at Capitol

SANTA FE — The late Jerry Apodaca — who served as governor from 1975-79 and reorganized the executive branch into the Cabinet system used today — will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda from noon to 3 p.m. May 15.

His son, Jeff, said the first hour will be a celebration of Apodaca’s life.

Services are also planned at noon May 16 in the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe, with a reception to follow at the Inn at Loretto.

Apodaca, the first Hispanic governor in New Mexico’s modern history, died April 26. He was 88.