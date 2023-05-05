 Celebration of Jerry Apodaca’s life set for May 15 at Capitol - Albuquerque Journal

Celebration of Jerry Apodaca’s life set for May 15 at Capitol

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Gov. Jerry Apodaca is given the oath of office by Chief Justice John McManus on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1975. (Journal file photo)

SANTA FE — The late Jerry Apodaca — who served as governor from 1975-79 and reorganized the executive branch into the Cabinet system used today — will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda from noon to 3 p.m. May 15.

His son, Jeff, said the first hour will be a celebration of Apodaca’s life.

Services are also planned at noon May 16 in the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe, with a reception to follow at the Inn at Loretto.

Apodaca, the first Hispanic governor in New Mexico’s modern history, died April 26. He was 88.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Celebration of Jerry Apodaca’s life set for May 15 at Capitol

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
SF sculpture pays homage to mural lost by Vladem ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Ode to the Multicultural Mural (La ... "Ode to the Multicultural Mural (La Guadalupana)" is located on the east side of the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum.
2
New Mexico is seeking a new director for the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Notebook: New Mexico lawmakers launch a ... Notebook: New Mexico lawmakers launch a national search for a new Legislative Finance Committee director. And the governor is hinting at plans for more ...
3
SBA administrator touts Biden achievements in Albuquerque visit
ABQnews Seeker
Isabella Casillas Guzman hit the road ... Isabella Casillas Guzman hit the road this week for National Small Business Week and her travels brought her to Albuquerque on Friday.
4
Celebration of Jerry Apodaca’s life set for May 15 ...
ABQnews Seeker
The late Jerry Apodaca — who ... The late Jerry Apodaca — who served as governor from 1975-79 and reorganized the executive branch into the Cabinet system used today — will ...
5
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Albuquerque motel
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a suspect in ... Detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a motel late last month on Albuquerque's West Side.
6
A third of Albuquerque's city councilors are on their ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2023 campaign season has begun ... The 2023 campaign season has begun for the four Albuquerque City Council seats on the Nov. 7 ballot.
7
Albuquerque woman killed in Texas wreck that also injured ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque woman was killed and ... An Albuquerque woman was killed and four others — including two teens, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old — were injured in a single-vehicle crash ...
8
PNM reports marked earnings improvement in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Public Service Co. of New Mexico ... Public Service Co. of New Mexico reported $54.6 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 202 ...
9
Where to watch the Coronation of King Charles III
ABQnews Seeker
Americans will have to rise a ... Americans will have to rise a little earlier if they want to watch the Coronation, which starts at 4 a.m. Mountain Time.