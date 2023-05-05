SBA administrator touts Biden achievements in Albuquerque visit

Isabella Casillas Guzman hit the road this week for National Small Business Week and her travels brought her to Albuquerque on Friday.

Guzman’s Albuquerque appearance by no means is small. She is the administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration – a leadership position in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

During her stop, Guzman sat down for a one-on-one interview with the Journal. She discussed everything from the impact small businesses have on the state to the current economic uncertainty plaguing the country. And, of course, her choice of red or green.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Small business is a big driver of New Mexico’s economy – over 160,000 small businesses in the state. When you look at New Mexico’s small business landscape, what comes to mind?

“During the Biden-Harris administration, there has been a small business boom. We’ve seen 51,000 new business applications filed in the first two years of the Biden-Harris administration in New Mexico alone. It’s 10.5 million across the nation.

“And as you know, when someone decides to dive in and take that risk and become an entrepreneur, they’re fulfilling their American dream of business ownership. So it’s a very hopeful act, as the president likes to say. And I think that’s about taking advantage of opportunities in the marketplace and small businesses are key toward job creation. … So, you know, I think it’s about making sure now that those small businesses can be successful and be resilient.”

What are some differences you see in the small business economy here in New Mexico compared to other states?

“Well, you have, obviously, some key anchor labs here and federal resources on the ground. We see a lot of government contracting opportunities, opportunities for innovation, and yet such a strong Main Street culture and wonderful tourism.

“So it’s just reflecting the great diversity that this state has to offer, and the opportunities to really grow as the president’s investing in America.”

It’s a tough economic climate right now. People are worried, businesses are worried. What advice do you have for small businesses here in New Mexico?

“When I speak with individual small businesses, they talk about the growth opportunities, how they’ve been saved as a result of critical relief that came in through the SBA. … So I think we just need to continue to drive forward and continue to create the jobs that we’ve been able to over the last couple of years.”

What is your take on what’s happening in the economy now and how it may be affecting small businesses not just here in New Mexico but across the country?

“Uncertainty is never good for small businesses, clearly, and so with this debt limit crisis and potential uncertainty – that is not good for small businesses. The threat of budget cuts at the federal level … by some in Congress, the Republican side, could put a threat in terms of the programs that the SBA provides. … At this point, we want to make sure that we continue to drive forward, as the president says, ‘finish the job,’ continue to invest in America and create jobs through our small business job creators.”

How do small businesses stay competitive in an environment where it seems like corporations are getting bigger and bigger?

“This is actually why the SBA was founded 70 years ago – to ensure competition in our economy through entrepreneurship, to ensure innovation in our economy through entrepreneurship. And President Biden and Vice President Harris both really believe in the importance of small businesses – to not only innovate, bring us new technologies, new industries, but also to ensure that we have competitive, fair, level playing fields in this country.

“That’s why the American Rescue Plan and COVID relief was so important, because saving small businesses meant ensuring the largest didn’t dominate, that we had competition. But now we have to continue to double down and focus on leveling the playing field further, which is what the president means when he says, ‘let’s build from the bottom up and the middle out.’

“So, you know, I think it’s about continuing with the policies and practices that we put in place to make health care more affordable, make energy more affordable for our small businesses, costs that weigh on them and their ability to compete, as well as providing affordable access to capital through the SBA so that they can compete.”

Since you’re in New Mexico, red or green?

“Oh gosh, I have to say red.”