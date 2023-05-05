 New Mexico is seeking a new director for the Legislative Finance Committee. Here’s when lawmakers plan to have someone in place: - Albuquerque Journal

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico lawmakers this week launched a national search for the next director of the Legislative Finance Committee.

The job — which includes leading a staff of economists, researchers and analysts — is set to pay $105,000 to $202,600 a year.

State Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat and LFC vice chairman, said the committee plans to take stock of who’s applied in a meeting May 23 and conduct interviews June 5.

The timeline, however, is flexible.

The goal, Small said, is to find someone whose dream job is leading the LFC staff, who recognizes New Mexico’s cultural diversity as a strength and who works well as part of a team.

“It’s a rich opportunity for the right leader,” Small said.

Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat and chairman of the LFC, said he’s hopeful the committee can start interviews with potential candidates this month, with the goal of hiring a new director by mid-June.

That would allow whomever is hired to start work around July 1, when the state’s new budget year begins.

At least parts of the LFC meetings to hire a director will happen in public, Small said, given the importance and influence of the role.

“There does need to be a public component here,” he said.

The next director will succeed David Abbey, who has the led the LFC staff since 1997. His last day is in mid-summer.

Staff members for Legislative Finance Committee essentially operate the budget and accountability arm of the Legislature.

Many staffers have advanced degrees and deep expertise in the subjects they cover. They evaluate the fiscal and practical impacts of legislation, analyze state programs and help produce economic forecasts.

Some of their work has made it into academic journals.

An LFC analysis on the impact of prekindergarten on student success, for example, was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education Policy this spring. The peer-reviewed article found pre-K participation is associated with improved reading and math proficiency at third, sixth and eighth grades, in addition to increased high school graduation rates.

Intensive tutoring: Strategy for boosting student achievement

As New Mexico struggles with falling math and reading scores for students, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hinted in a speech this week that she will pursue expanded tutoring programs to boost academic achievement.

She hasn’t released a specific proposal yet, but her administration is evaluating increased funding for “high-dosage tutoring,” a program that connects tutors with small groups of students.

New Mexico offers free virtual tutoring with a 4-to-1 ratio of students to tutors in some subjects.

Dan Boyd of the Journal Capitol Bureau contributed to this notebook.

Dan McKay: dmckay@abqjournal.com

