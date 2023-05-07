 New Mexico ranks third as the best state for camping - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico ranks third as the best state for camping

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

A new study by Adventure on the Rock ranks New Mexico the third best state for camping. The state is home a variety of camping sites including Fenton Lake State Park. (Courtesy of New Mexico True)

As the days become warmer, local New Mexicans and out-of-towners flock toward the state’s vast landscape to enjoy outdoor living. Camping is a popular form of recreation in New Mexico, and a new study ranks the Land of Enchantment the third best state for the activity.

Adventure on the Rock, a site dedicating to sustainable adventure travel, recently analyzed ten factors that contribute to a quality camping trip. Wyoming earned the top ranking for best state for camping, followed by Montana and then New Mexico.

Cody Johnson, communications director at the New Mexico Tourism Department, attributes the state’s high ranking to its size and “public lands that are accessible through campgrounds and trails.”

“We always say that we’re adventure steeped in culture, that’s kind of our unique identifier,” he said. “The adventure part of that manifests in the form of a plethora of outdoor activities that are available, whether it’s camping, or hiking or water-based recreation.”

According to the study, the ten factors researchers used to analyze each state were the number of national parks and landmarks per 1,000 square miles, number of campsites, free campsites, hiking trails and RV parks per 100,000 people, deaths per 10 million national park visits, deaths caused by dangerous animal or plant exposure per 10 million people (1999-2020), average fuel prices, animal and plant species diversity, and average yearly rainfall.

Regarding New Mexico, the study concluded that the state had the third highest number of free campsites, the seventh highest number of campsites and the 15th highest number of hiking trails per 100,000 residents. It also stated that New Mexico is the fourth most biodiverse state due to its different species of plants and animals.

Johnson added that the state’s climate is a big factor to the popularity of camping as well.

“I think the amount of sunshine we receive is certainly helpful when it comes to encouraging folks to camp and get outside, and I think the diversity of our climate just within the state lends itself to being a desirable hiking and camping location,” he said.

Johnson explained that New Mexico’s eclectic climate, especially the temperature differences between the northern and southern parts of the state, provides outdoor recreational opportunities for most of the year.

He added that New Mexico’s state parks “are incredibly valuable assets.”

“We have a lot of great state parks that are scattered throughout the state that make the opportunity to camp and get outside pretty accessible and equitable for New Mexicans,” he said.

The New Mexico Tourism department has emphasized developing a solid infrastructure to develop and manage the experiences for visitors to the state, Johnson shared. The department understands the value of the state’s culture and its vast landscape, and work with local communities to help support tourism, as well as creative avenues to encourage visitors to explore New Mexico.

“We just want to make sure that their experiences are great, their expectations are met,” he said. “When it comes to campgrounds, that’s the type of infrastructure that is certainly important for us to continue to invest it.”

New Mexico offers so much for locals and visitors alike. The state’s climate, size and culture contribute to its highly-regarded camping opportunities, as well as outdoor recreation as a whole.

Whether people are in town for Balloon Fiesta, passing through in the RV on a road trip, or simply looking for a little adventure in their backyard, New Mexico is a fantastic place to explore the outdoors.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico ranks third as the best state for camping

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALLEN, Texas (AP) -- A gunman ... ALLEN, Texas (AP) -- A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and starting shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday, killing eight ...
2
'I can't put my trust in people': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
3
Prep baseball/softball roundup: Cleveland forced to forfeit, season over
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland baseball team has win reversed, ... Cleveland baseball team has win reversed, Cibola and Bernalillo gets big wins in softball tournament. See all first round scores here.
4
What's behind Albuquerque's skyrocketing apartment rents?
ABQnews Seeker
A pressure cooker of high demand ... A pressure cooker of high demand for rental units in Albuquerque and the cost of renovating outdated buildings has led to the citywide rent ...
5
APD arrests two teens suspected of shooting at detectives
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two ... Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two teenage boys who they said fired shots at detectives, hitting their unmarked vehicle off West Central on Friday ...
6
APD: Man who sustained life-threatening injuries fell in his ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man was a "victim of ... The man was a "victim of a battery" but investigators are determining exactly how he was injured.
7
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last ...
ABQnews Seeker
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into ... Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday and charged with murder.
8
Netflix's 'Rez Ball' in production in NM; Gallup native ...
ABQnews Seeker
After months of casting calls, the ... After months of casting calls, the Netflix feature film 'Rez Ball' is filming in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Film Office, 'Rez ...
9
Woman who died in Texas crash started nonprofit to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pelatia Trujillo and her three children ... Pelatia Trujillo and her three children were returning from South Carolina where they'd celebrated her grandmother's 90th birthday.