Man accused in death of Albuquerque 10-year-old, Bicycle Park shooting suspect: Here’s who’s in district court this week

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Here are some defendants in high-profile cases who are scheduled to appear before a judge this week in Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque:

Hearings are subject to change; check the court’s schedule the day before a hearing to ensure it has not been rescheduled. 

John Bearden

John Bearden Jr. (MDC)

John Bearden, 37, is charged with vehicular homicide (DWI) in the death of 10-year-old Penny Pizarro, is scheduled for a pretrial detention hearing Monday to determine whether he will remain in custody pending trial. Bearden allegedly stole a state-owned SUV from the state fairgrounds and T-boned a car near San Pedro and Bell SE. The crash killed Penny and injured her father, David Pizarro.

Bearden is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, before District Judge Joseph Montano.

Quentin Salazar

Quentin Salazar (MDC)

Quentin Salazar, 28, pleaded guilty March 7 to voluntary manslaughter in the June 12, 2021, shooting death of 29-year-old Joseph Borja at an East Central park.

Salazar is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, before District Judge Stan Whitaker.

Christian Benson

Christian Benson, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy in the 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Ryan Saavedra Jr. at an Albuquerque park. Benson is one of five co-defendants charged in connection with the killing.

Benson is scheduled for a change of plea hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, before District Judge Clara Moran.

Got a tip or a question about New Mexico’s court system? Email ouyttebrouck@abqjournal.com.

