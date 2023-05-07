Fishing Line for May 7, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Kendra Hensley of Deming caught a 22-inch, 6-pound walleye at Caballo Lake using a White Bomber on April 23.

Jeff Fink of Albuquerque caught a 36-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a 6-inch topwater lure on April 29.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Val Armijo of Albuquerque caught a 26-inch, 4-pound rainbow trout using Salmon Peach PowerBait on April 27. … Ian Smucznski of Taos caught a 26-inch rainbow trout using a black Woolly Bugger fly on April 23.

Rito Sr. of Albuquerque caught and released a 5.5-pound largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using a minnow on April 29.

Antonio Castillo, 12, of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch largemouth bass at Escondida Lake using an artificial worm on April 23.

Ava Soliz, 7, of Silver City caught her limit of rainbow trout at Glenwood Pond using Orange and Chartreuse PowerBait fished with a bobber on April 27.

Terri Keele of Hobbs caught a 16.5-inch, 2-pound bass at Green Meadow Lake using a nightcrawler worm with garlic attractant spray on May 1.

Adam Gonzales of Las Vegas caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Morphy Lake using a CDC Flashback Pheasant Tail nymph fly on April 29.

Cameron Salazar, 11, of Las Vegas caught a 17-inch catfish at Perch Lake using cut shad bait and garlic salmon eggs on April 29.

Richard Romero of Albuquerque caught and released a 16-inch brown trout on the Rio Pueblo using a worm on April 19.

Nevaeh Olivas, 8, of Chamita caught a 15-inch rainbow trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir using a black Pistol Pete spinner fly on April 30.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using Zebra Midge flies, Euro Nymph flies and spider-imitation flies.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 22 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was fair to good using bead-head nymph flies, worms, salmon eggs and Yellow Garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait and worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using jerkbaits and soft-plastic worms.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using black Woolly Bugger flies and Salmon Peach PowerBait. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using White PowerBait Eggs, Panther Martin spinners and worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using copper spoons and black-and-gold Panther Martin spinners.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using CDC Flashback Pheasant Tail nymph flies and Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 433 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms and gold bead-head nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 124 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 1,250 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 59 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 151 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 235 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies, worms, spinners, Orange PowerBait and Rainbow PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was fair to good using worms.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using live minnows and 4-inch Berkley Gulp Minnows. Fishing for white bass was good using crankbaits that dive 10-12 feet. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using wacky-rigged Senko worms, crawdad-pattern baits and jigs. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 60s, and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for walleye at Abiquiú Lake was slow using nightcrawler worms and crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 3,320 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using 6-inch, topwater lures and jerkbaits. Fishing for white bass was slow using crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms and cut carp bait.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using mop flies, black Rooster Tail spinners and Sherbet PowerBait. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

Fishing for trout at the Grants Riverwalk Pond was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, fishing for trout was good using nymph flies near Fenton Lake. Streamflow near the Village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 421 cfs. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using dough bait.

Fishing for trout at McGaffey Lake was good using PowerBait. The lake is full and was recently stocked with rainbow trout.

Fishing for trout at Navajo Lake was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for pike was fair using large crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 2,540 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 1,530 cfs. Fishing below Abiquiú Lake was slow due to high water levels. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 497 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was slow to fair using midge-pattern flies, leech-pattern flies and red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using flies and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using PowerBait Floating Mice Tails.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good using Kastmaster lures and bead-head nymph flies.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was good using nightcrawler worms, stink bait and homemade dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was fair using beef liver, chicken liver, cut frozen carp and hot dogs.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake extending into May. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and regrading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was fair using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using white Bomber lures, Rat-L-Trap crankbaits and curly-tail grubs.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits, live minnows and swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair using liver shiners. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was very good using raw shrimp at the marina.

Fishing for bass at Escondida Lake was fair to good using artificial worms.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 214 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using orange and chartreuse PowerBait fished with a bobber.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow to fair using PowerBait.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was slow to fair using White Glitter and Pink Glitter PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Rancho Grande Ponds was good using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 395 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair using 3-inch, soft-plastic worms.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow using hot dogs.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and various flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using plastic worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Berrendo Creek was fair to good using Senko worms. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 4 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage. The lake is full but needs time for aquatic habitat to develop in order to sustain a healthy fish population. The city hopes to reopen the lake for recreational purposes in June 2024.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was good using hot dogs.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Brantley Lake was good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Corona Pond was fair using Salmon Peach PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using raw chicken.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms with garlic scent.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and Salmon Peach PowerBait.

Harry McAdams Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using worms.

Ned Houk Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 102 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs south of Carlsbad.

Fishing for catfish at Perch Lake was fair using cut-shad bait and garlic salmon eggs.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 21 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Santa Rosa Lake.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair using live minnows and Berkley Flicker Shad lures.

Fishing for trout at Timberon Ponds was fair to good using Woolly Worm flies.